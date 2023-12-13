Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Have you ever tried to whiten your teeth but experienced the uncomfortable sensation of sensitivity afterward? @thebentist on TikTok shares a quick and easy hack to whiten your smile that’s safe for sensitive teeth.
Remineralization gel is the secret product that helps you achieve just that. This gel is made with a vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free formula. Its main ingredient is Sodium Fluoride, which has been shown to return vital minerals and vitamins to your teeth, remineralize small invisible lesions, and strengthen your enamel!
@thebentist explains that once you get your hands on this product, you can add the gel into the teeth trays as you normally would for a teeth whitening process. Leave the bleaching trays in your mouth for about five minutes, and once the time is up, take them out, brush your teeth, and you’re good to go. He claims that only after a couple of uses your teeth should look visibly more white, without the dreaded sensitivity!
Related Content:
- TikTok Cure for Bloating
- 10 Veganized TikTok Drinks You Need To Try!
- TikTok Health Hack For Stuffy Nose!
- TikTok Hack for Headache Relief
- Chlorophyll: The Lowdown on TikTok’s Latest Health Trend
- Viral TikTok Nutrition Trends You Should Avoid
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and essential stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in typical household and personal care products!
Comments