Have you ever tried to whiten your teeth but experienced the uncomfortable sensation of sensitivity afterward? @thebentist on TikTok shares a quick and easy hack to whiten your smile that’s safe for sensitive teeth.

Remineralization gel is the secret product that helps you achieve just that. This gel is made with a vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free formula. Its main ingredient is Sodium Fluoride, which has been shown to return vital minerals and vitamins to your teeth, remineralize small invisible lesions, and strengthen your enamel!

@thebentist explains that once you get your hands on this product, you can add the gel into the teeth trays as you normally would for a teeth whitening process. Leave the bleaching trays in your mouth for about five minutes, and once the time is up, take them out, brush your teeth, and you’re good to go. He claims that only after a couple of uses your teeth should look visibly more white, without the dreaded sensitivity!

