“According to the American College of Gastroenterology, over 60 million Americans experience acid reflux at least once a month. Some studies suggest over 15 million have it daily.” Heartburn occurs when stomach acid backs up into the food pipe, which can cause major discomfort.

@Dr_oz shares a heartburn relief hack that is hiding in your kitchen! All you need is some baking soda and a glass of water. Take a half teaspoon of baking soda and add it to a glass of water, making sure to mix it until it completely dissolves. Then, sip the drink slowly. The key is to sip it slowly instead of gulping down the whole thing all in one sip. By doing this, you will notice temporary heartburn relief.

Dr. Oz mentions that you should only try out this hack temporarily since ingesting too much baking soda may cause acid reflux and make your heartburn even worse than before. While many people only use baking soda as a rising agent for baking, Dr. Oz explains that baking soda contains the ingredient sodium bicarbonate, which also happens to be the main ingredient in most over-the-counter anti-acids. Sodium bicarbonate can neutralize any acid in your stomach, providing quick but temporary heartburn relief.

As always, check with your doctor before trying any TikTok hacks. If your heartburn persists, make sure to go see your doctor to figure out a more permanent solution that works for you!

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster , the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks .

Download , the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our . Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.

Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly. Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!

Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider by donating! Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.

Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of to help people, animals, and the planet. Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter !

Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to ! Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!