With the holiday season in full swing, it’s time to figure out all of the gifts you need to get for the loved ones in your life! While you’re busy looking for gifts for parents, kids, siblings, and friends, don’t forget about your pets!

The best gift for your cat? It’s not a new toy, treat, bed, or water bowl, but it will come with some of the gifts that you pick up this holiday season. Yup, it’s a box!

We love how easy to impress our little feline friends are. All cat lovers know the running joke that you can buy your cat a new bed, but they’ll end up sleeping in the box instead! Check out this adorable compilation of cats enjoying the best gifts you can give them. It will surely add a little joy to your day!

