In a groundbreaking declaration at the COP 28 summit, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), has urged the world to adopt plant-based diets. This big move aims to combat the dual threats of global health issues and Climate change.

Source: Earthling Ed/YouTube

Simply put, our current food system is a significant contributor to health problems and climate woes. It’s responsible for over 30% of greenhouse gas emissions and is linked to malnutrition and various diseases. Dr. Tedros isn’t just talking the talk; he’s walking the walk. By promoting plant-based diets, the WHO believes we could save up to eight million lives every year while taking a huge leap forward in our climate action efforts. The message is clear: “Together, we can protect and promote the health of both the people and the planet.”

Despite this, the meat industry isn’t on board. With accusations of an “anti-beef strategy,” lobbyists are fighting back, advocating for livestock agriculture and traditional diets. This clash comes as over 130 countries signed the Emirates Declaration at the summit, committing to food system transformations as part of their climate strategies. And for the first time, the event itself featured predominantly plant-based catering, setting an example for attendees.

So what’s at stake? It’s not just about cutting carbon footprints; it’s about our health too. Studies show that plant-based diets can reduce the risk of various diseases, slow aging, and even help combat food insecurity. The UN is backing this dietary shift, emphasizing the critical link between our diets, the climate crisis, and human health.

In a rallying cry for global cooperation, Mariam Bint Mohammed Almheri, the UAE Minister of Climate change and Environment, stressed that achieving the Paris Climate Agreement’s goals is impossible without addressing our food systems. So, are you ready to be part of the green plate revolution? Your health and the planet will thank you!

