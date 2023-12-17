Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Antibiotics were first used in food in the 1930s, and by the 1960s they were used in almost every facet of animal agriculture. Now, the excessive use of antibiotics in animal agriculture has emerged as a pressing concern. The overreliance on these drugs in livestock production poses a significant threat to public health, as it contributes to the development and spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. This article aims to delve deeper into the link between animal agriculture and antibiotic resistance, shedding light on ten crucial points that underscore the need for immediate action to safeguard public health.

1. Overuse and Misuse of Antibiotics

The routine and prophylactic use of antibiotics in animal agriculture, often to promote growth and prevent diseases, leads to a significant amount of these drugs being introduced into the environment and food chain. The CDC estimates that more than 2.8 million infections occur in the United States because of antibiotic resistance. This results in 35,000 deaths.

2. Antibiotics as Growth Promoters

Source: EAT/Youtube

The practice of administering low doses of antibiotics to animals for growth promotion contributes to the selection and proliferation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, reducing the effectiveness of these drugs in treating human infections. Above, John Arne Røttingen, Norwegian Institute of Public Health, and Bent Høie, Norwegian Minister of Health and Care Services discuss the impact of antibiotic resistance, as most Nordic countries phased out their use.

3. Reservoirs of Antibiotic Resistance

Animal farms serve as breeding grounds for antibiotic-resistant bacteria, acting as reservoirs that can transmit these pathogens to humans through direct contact or the consumption of contaminated meat or other animal products.

In March of 2023, scientists found an antibiotic-resistant gene in bacteria in the water bowls for cattle. This demonstrates just how much these antibiotics are infiltrating factory farms.

4. Zoonotic Diseases

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria originating from animals can cause zoonotic infections, which are diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans. These infections pose a significant threat to public health, as they may be difficult to treat due to antibiotic resistance.

A study in Kenya was done after many of the slaughterhouses in the country were linked to the spread of zoonotic diseases and found that 8,500 deaths were attributed to antimicrobial resistance. What makes things worse, is that butchers were turning away inspectors.

5. Foodborne Illnesses

Source: Scripps News/Youtube

Consumption of meat and other animal products contaminated with antibiotic-resistant bacteria can lead to foodborne illnesses in humans. These illnesses can be severe and have long-lasting effects, increasing the burden on healthcare systems. Additionally, foodborne illness can impact vulnerable communities, like young children and pregnant people, more than other people in the population.

6. Increased Healthcare Costs

The rise of antibiotic-resistant infections resulting from animal agriculture contributes to increased healthcare costs due to the need for more expensive and prolonged treatment options. This burden falls on individuals, communities, and healthcare systems. Antibiotics are used in animal agriculture across the world, posing a threat to developing countries’ healthcare systems as costs rise.

7. Limited Treatment Options

Source: NJ Spotlight News/Youtube

The emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria reduces the effectiveness of antibiotics, limiting treatment options for both common and life-threatening infections. This can lead to increased morbidity, mortality, and complications in patients.

Senior research scholar and lecturer at Princeton Environmental Institute, Ramanan Laxminarayan expressed the impact of antibiotics on treatment options. He says that as doctors continue to prescribe antibiotics, treatment options will dwindle.

8. Environmental Impact

Source: KTLA 5/Youtube

The release of antibiotics and antibiotic-resistant bacteria into the environment through animal waste contaminates soil, water bodies, and crops, further contributing to the spread of antibiotic resistance and impacting ecosystems.

In mid-2023, an antibiotic-resistant super bacteria was discovered in wastewater in Los Angeles County, as shown in the video above.

9. Global Concern

Source: 60 Minutes/Youtube

Antibiotic resistance is a global health threat that knows no boundaries. The interconnectedness of the food supply chain and the global movement of people and goods heighten the risk of widespread transmission of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

10. The Need for Sustainable Agriculture

Shifting towards more sustainable and responsible animal farming practices, such as reducing the use of antibiotics, implementing better hygiene measures, and promoting alternatives to growth promotion, is essential to address the issue of antibiotic resistance and protect public health. Additionally, promoting a vegan diet and taking animal products out of your diet can help you, as an individual, avoid antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The link between animal agriculture and antibiotic resistance is a critical issue that demands immediate attention. Addressing this problem requires a multi-faceted approach involving policymakers, farmers, veterinarians, and the healthcare sector. By reducing the overuse and misuse of antibiotics in animal agriculture, promoting sustainable farming practices, and enhancing surveillance and monitoring systems, we can protect public health and preserve the effectiveness of antibiotics for future generations.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: