Proper gut health is hugely important and has a significant impact on your overall health. It helps your immune system, heart health, brain health, mood, sleep, and digestion all function properly! A healthy gut may even help you avoid disease and some cancers. While one of the most common reasons for gut imbalance is a poor diet, there are many other reasons that you may not realize are affecting your gut. It’s important to understand what these signs are because an unhealthy gut can take a toll on your entire body. Let’s take a look at the signs you should be looking out for.

1. Upset Stomach

Stomach issues such as gas, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and heartburn can all be signs of an unhealthy intestine if you are experiencing them frequently. These symptoms can also be a sign of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a common condition that affects the large intestines.”

2. Constant Fatigue

An unhealthy gut can contribute to poor or irregular sleep, which can ultimately lead to fatigue. This is because serotonin, which influences sleep, is mostly made in the gut.

3. Sugar Cravings

An unhealthy gut will often result in food cravings for high-fat, high-sugar, and processed junk foods. When too much sugar is consumed, this can eventually lead to the overproduction of “bad” bacteria in the gut, also known as dysbiosis, and lead to an unhealthy and inflamed environment for your gut.

4. Skin Irritation

Often skin conditions such as eczema can be related to an unhealthy gut. If your gut is irritated, proteins can “leak” from the gut into your skin, and can ultimately result in irritation and itching.

5. Weight Fluctuation

Unintentional weight changes without major changes to your diet or exercise routine can be a sign of an unhealthy gut. When your gut health is out of whack, it may affect your body’s ability to absorb nutrients, regulate blood sugar, and store fat.

6. Migraines

One study suggested that those who experience headaches or migraines frequently may be predisposed to gastrointestinal problems. “Digestive conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome and celiac disease, also may be linked to migraines.”

Ways to Improve Gut Health

Source: Meghan Livingstone/YouTube

Meghan shares 7 tips we can all implement to improve our gut health! She recommends swapping out refined foods with complex, fiber-rich, whole foods, drinking lots of water every day, taking daily probiotics and prebiotics, adding plenty of polyphenols (berries, green tea, cacao, etc. into your diet, taking a few breaths and relaxing before you eat, chewing your food thoroughly, eating until you’re about 80% full, practice intuitive eating, getting plenty of exercise, and lastly, she recommends to stop eating closer to bedtime if you can. Watch her video to find out why each of these tips can help improve your digestion and overall gut health!

If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, always consult your doctor to see if they’re caused by an unhealthy stomach or if it is something else. You might also want to consider seeing a naturopathic doctor who specializes in gut health. A naturopath may recommend a particular diet or conduct testing to determine if you have food sensitivities or triggers that are producing an imbalance in your stomach.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster , the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks .

Download , the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our . Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.

Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly. Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!

Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider by donating! Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.

Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of to help people, animals, and the planet. Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter !

Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to ! Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!