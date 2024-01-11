Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
It’s a new year, which means there’s no better time than now to implement new healthy habits into your life. Kaitlyn Anderson shares 5 habits that completely changed her life for the better, and she challenged you to give them a try yourself!
The first tip is to take a cold shower. If this idea sounds unbearable for you, try taking your normal hot shower and turning it cold for a minute or two before you get out. Your body will quickly get used to the cold water and you may even start to enjoy it! There are so many amazing benefits including reduced muscle soreness, and stress levels, as well as increased circulation, endorphins, metabolism, alertness, willpower, and immune response.
Her next tip is to try and avoid picking up your phone until after you’ve finished your morning routine. It can be hard to break the habit of scrolling through your phone as soon as you open your eyes, which is why buying a real alarm clock can come in handy. Avoiding your phone first thing in the morning can help you be more productive and can give your day more structure.
Her third tip is to start listening to podcasts. These are great because you can do them anywhere, when you’re in the car driving to work, on a road trip, working out, or going for a walk. It’s a great way to stimulate your mind and find learn something new that may also interest you.
Her next tip is to say affirmations to yourself in the mirror. If you’re used to writing them down, give this method a try. It’s important to talk to yourself as if you’ve already achieved your goals, making it sound so real. This will help you feel more motivated and keep you in a positive head space.
Her last healthy habit is journaling. There are no rules when it comes to this, you can write down whatever feels right, your goals, how you feel, about any experiences that you have. Making this a habit is so great because you are able to look book at your journals in the future and see just how far you’ve come!
Related Content:
- The Benefits of Cold Showers
- 10 Hobbies You Can Start at Home for Free of Cost!
- TikTok Hack: Law of Attraction Affirmation for Your Morning Routine [Video]
- 7 Healthy Morning Habits That Take Little Time But Have a Big Impact on Your Wellbeing
- 6 Wellness Rituals to Feel More Energized in the Morning
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments