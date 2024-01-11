Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

It’s a new year, which means there’s no better time than now to implement new healthy habits into your life. Kaitlyn Anderson shares 5 habits that completely changed her life for the better, and she challenged you to give them a try yourself!

The first tip is to take a cold shower. If this idea sounds unbearable for you, try taking your normal hot shower and turning it cold for a minute or two before you get out. Your body will quickly get used to the cold water and you may even start to enjoy it! There are so many amazing benefits including reduced muscle soreness, and stress levels, as well as increased circulation, endorphins, metabolism, alertness, willpower, and immune response.

Her next tip is to try and avoid picking up your phone until after you’ve finished your morning routine. It can be hard to break the habit of scrolling through your phone as soon as you open your eyes, which is why buying a real alarm clock can come in handy. Avoiding your phone first thing in the morning can help you be more productive and can give your day more structure.

Her third tip is to start listening to podcasts. These are great because you can do them anywhere, when you’re in the car driving to work, on a road trip, working out, or going for a walk. It’s a great way to stimulate your mind and find learn something new that may also interest you.

Her next tip is to say affirmations to yourself in the mirror. If you’re used to writing them down, give this method a try. It’s important to talk to yourself as if you’ve already achieved your goals, making it sound so real. This will help you feel more motivated and keep you in a positive head space.

Her last healthy habit is journaling. There are no rules when it comes to this, you can write down whatever feels right, your goals, how you feel, about any experiences that you have. Making this a habit is so great because you are able to look book at your journals in the future and see just how far you’ve come!

