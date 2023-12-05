Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay

@fitsara on TikTok shares an affirmation that you can say to yourself during your morning routine. It goes, “I don’t chase. I attract. What belongs to me will simply find me.”

Affirmations and the law of attraction go hand in hand. If you’ve never heard of the law of attraction, it basically means that in every moment of every day, we are all actively creating our reality. Whether we are aware of it or not, we are creating our future with every thought we are thinking and focusing on. Positive affirmations help us focus our thoughts are the good things we want to create.

While mainstream media sometimes portrays the law of attraction as some sort of magic, and many people are quick to dismiss it as “woo woo,” quantum physics offers concrete explanations for this universal law that can be backed by science. According to science, the law of attraction is an ancient concept that is embedded within our universal laws. Essentially, it means that our life is our creation and everything that we experience is in our hands.

The good news is, that when we choose to focus on abundance and all of the good things in life, we will automatically attract more of those good things into our experience. The same is true for negative things. According to Dr. Joe Dispenza, who studied the fields of neuroscience, neuroplasticity, and mind-body medicine, just “Hold a clear intention of what you want, but leave the ‘how’ details to the unpredictable quantum field. Let it orchestrate an event in your life in a way that is just right for you. If you’re going to expect anything, expect the unexpected. Surrender, trust, and let go of how a desired event will unfold.”

Other users have tried out this affirmation and were shocked at the changes they experienced. TikTok user @adymariee said that after repeating this affirmation for just one week, she suddenly got the cat she had been asking for and the position she had been hoping for on her volleyball team. Another user, @officiallekv said that after trying out the affirmation for just 3 days, he got a job that he never applied for!

