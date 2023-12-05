Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
@fitsara on TikTok shares an affirmation that you can say to yourself during your morning routine. It goes, “I don’t chase. I attract. What belongs to me will simply find me.”
Affirmations and the law of attraction go hand in hand. If you’ve never heard of the law of attraction, it basically means that in every moment of every day, we are all actively creating our reality. Whether we are aware of it or not, we are creating our future with every thought we are thinking and focusing on. Positive affirmations help us focus our thoughts are the good things we want to create.
While mainstream media sometimes portrays the law of attraction as some sort of magic, and many people are quick to dismiss it as “woo woo,” quantum physics offers concrete explanations for this universal law that can be backed by science. According to science, the law of attraction is an ancient concept that is embedded within our universal laws. Essentially, it means that our life is our creation and everything that we experience is in our hands.
The good news is, that when we choose to focus on abundance and all of the good things in life, we will automatically attract more of those good things into our experience. The same is true for negative things. According to Dr. Joe Dispenza, who studied the fields of neuroscience, neuroplasticity, and mind-body medicine, just “Hold a clear intention of what you want, but leave the ‘how’ details to the unpredictable quantum field. Let it orchestrate an event in your life in a way that is just right for you. If you’re going to expect anything, expect the unexpected. Surrender, trust, and let go of how a desired event will unfold.”
Other users have tried out this affirmation and were shocked at the changes they experienced. TikTok user @adymariee said that after repeating this affirmation for just one week, she suddenly got the cat she had been asking for and the position she had been hoping for on her volleyball team. Another user, @officiallekv said that after trying out the affirmation for just 3 days, he got a job that he never applied for!
Related Content:
- Why Eating Plant-Based Can Boost Your Mental Health
- 10 Mental Health and Wellness Apps to Use in 2021
- Brain Power: Plant-Based Foods That Are Good For Your Mental Health
- 10 Foods That May Benefit Your Brain And Boost Your Mood
- 5 Diet Changes That Can Help You Take Charge of Your Mental Health This Year
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments