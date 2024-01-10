Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

When you hear the word “aging” what do you think of? Typically, our minds will head straight to our physical appearance! But, there is so much more to it than that.

Aging is a natural process that affects various functions within our bodies. By identifying and monitoring specific functional biomarkers associated with aging, we can gain insights into our overall health and take proactive steps to Support healthy aging. This article highlights fourteen functional biomarkers that correlate with the aging process, provides guidance on how to measure them, and offers practical solutions to aid in supporting these biomarkers for a better aging experience.

1. Cardiorespiratory Fitness

This biomarker refers to the capacity of the oxygen supply within the circulatory and respiratory systems. Typically, CRF declines at a nonlinear rate, which accelerates after 45. Assessing cardiorespiratory fitness can be done through exercise stress tests or by measuring parameters like maximal oxygen consumption (VO2 max). Regular physical activity, aerobic exercises, maintaining a low BMI, avoiding smoking, and gradually increasing workout intensity are effective ways to improve cardiorespiratory fitness and Support healthy CRF.

2. Muscle Strength and Mass

Typically, you gradually begin losing muscle strength and mass in your 30s. This process picks up as you get older, but rates do vary. Dynamometers and grip strength tests can measure muscle strength while imaging techniques like dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) can assess muscle mass. Strength training exercises, balanced nutrition with adequate protein intake, and regular resistance training can preserve and improve muscle strength and mass throughout your lifetime.

3. Lung Function

As you get older, alveoli can love their shape and the diaphragm can become weaker — making it harder for you to breathe. Spirometry tests measure lung function by assessing factors such as forced expiratory volume (FEV1) and forced vital capacity (FVC). Avoiding smoking, maintaining good posture, and engaging in regular aerobic exercises can help maintain optimal lung function as we age.

4. Cognitive Function

Cognitive function change is normal as you age. Conceptual reasoning, memory, and processing speed are the most affected. Through neuropsychological tests and assessments, cognitive function can be evaluated. Engaging in mentally stimulating activities, social interaction, regular exercise, quality sleep, and a balanced diet rich in brain-healthy nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids can Support cognitive health.

5. Balance and Mobility

Mobility and balance are the keys to preventing disability and living independently as you age. Balance and mobility can be evaluated through tests like the Timed Up and Go test (TUG). Activities such as tai chi, yoga, strength training exercises, and maintaining good bone health can enhance balance and mobility, reducing the risk of falls and injuries.

6. Vision and Hearing

As you age, there is a possibility that your vision and hearing will gradually decline. Regular eye and hearing exams can assess changes in vision and hearing abilities. Protecting eyes from excessive UV exposure, practicing good eye hygiene habits, wearing appropriate hearing protection, and minimizing exposure to loud noises can help maintain healthy vision and hearing.

7. Metabolic Health Parameters

At 60 years old, our metabolisms begin to decline dramatically. Blood tests can assess metabolic health markers such as blood glucose, cholesterol levels, and lipid profiles. Balanced nutrition, regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and managing stress can aid in optimizing metabolic health and supporting healthy aging.

8. Bone Density

After 50, bones begin to break down and bone formation slows. Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scans are commonly used to measure bone mineral density. Consuming adequate calcium and vitamin D, engaging in weight-bearing exercises, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol intake can help maintain healthy bone density.

9. Telomere Length

Telomeres, which shorten with age, are protective caps on the ends of chromosomes and serve as a predictor of cellular aging. Measuring telomere length can provide insights into cellular health and potential longevity. Lifestyle factors such as maintaining a healthy diet, exercise, stress reduction, and avoiding smoking may Support telomere length maintenance.

10. Inflammation Markers

Chronic inflammation is associated with aging and age-related diseases. Biomarkers such as C-reactive protein (CRP), interleukin-6 (IL-6), and tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) are commonly measured to assess inflammation levels. Adopting an anti-inflammatory diet, regular exercise, stress reduction techniques, and managing chronic conditions may help mitigate inflammation and promote healthy aging.

11. Hormone Levels

As we age, hormone levels naturally decline, affecting various bodily functions. Evaluating hormone levels such as estrogen, testosterone, and growth hormone can provide insights into age-related changes. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) under medical supervision and maintaining overall health through lifestyle choices may help optimize hormone levels and Support healthy aging.

12. DNA Methylation Clock

DNA methylation patterns can be used as an epigenetic clock to estimate biological age beyond chronological age. Various commercial tests are available to assess DNA methylation age. Healthy lifestyle choices, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and stress management, have been associated with positive DNA methylation patterns.

13. Oxidative Stress Markers

Oxidative stress occurs when there is an imbalance between free radicals and the antioxidant defense system. Biomarkers such as 8-hydroxy-2′-deoxyguanosine (8-OHdG) and malondialdehyde (MDA) can be measured to assess oxidative stress levels. Antioxidant-rich diet, regular exercise, and avoiding excessive exposure to environmental toxins may help reduce oxidative stress and promote healthy aging.

14. Glycation End Products (AGEs)

Advanced glycation end products (AGEs) accumulate with age and contribute to various age-related diseases. Measuring levels of AGEs in the body can provide insights into the rate of aging. Consuming a low-glycemic diet, reducing sugar intake, and incorporating foods rich in antioxidants may help lower AGE levels and Support healthy aging

Monitoring and optimizing functional biomarkers associated with aging can provide valuable insights into our overall health and well-being. By incorporating lifestyle modifications such as regular exercise, balanced nutrition, stress management techniques, and appropriate medical interventions, we can Support these biomarkers and enhance our aging experience. Consulting healthcare professionals for personalized guidance is essential. Embracing strategies to aid these functional biomarkers allows us to age gracefully and achieve optimal aging so we feel healthy for much longer!

