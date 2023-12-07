Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

You have a garden full of tomatoes, cucumber, squash, and green beans, your berry patch is heaving with strawberries and blueberries, and your herb garden is packed with parsley, rosemary, and basil.

What more could you ask for? Well, if your green thumb is itching, and you have a plot in your yard asking to be planted, why not try something a little different?

Here are a bunch of OGP articles that guide you through growing some more unusual plants at home- maybe even some that your neighbors don’t have, yet!

1. Yaupon

One amazing plant is the yaupon holly tree (Ilex vomitoria). This plant played an important part in previous cultures, and it is a close relative of another famous plant from the Americas: yerba mate (Ilex paraguariensis). Over the centuries, it has been used much the same, and it recently has been making a comeback. Read on to learn more about Yaupon: The Ancient Plant Making a Comeback.

2. Passionflower

Passionflower (Passiflora incarnata), also known as maypop, is a vine native to North America. It can be found weaving its way through hedgerows and grass verges, making itself very much visible throughout the summer when it shows off its incredibly intricate flowers. Depending on your region, you can grow this gorgeous vine for its vigor, delicious fruits, medicinal flowers, and completely stunning, showy flowers as a perennial in your garden. Learn more about Passionflower: How to Grow and Use It.

3. Sorghum

Another ancient grain that’s making the show is sorghum. Sorghum dates back some 4,000 years, originating in Africa and—no great surprise—becoming popular in the Deep South of the United States. Though it isn’t regarded with quite the reverence of grits, it has featured in the South for centuries now, mostly as a syrup dating back to the mid-1800s. Read on to learn All About Sorghum: Growing It, Using It, and More.

4. Galangal

Galangal is a healing spice. It is closely related to ginger. Both of them are members of the Zingiberaceae family. One common name for galangal is Siamese ginger or Thai ginger. Like ginger, galangal is a popular ingredient—a stand-out flavor—in lots of Asian cuisines. Unsurprisingly, as is the case with ginger, galangal is a respected medicinal plant. Keep reading to learn What Is Galangal and How to Grow It at Home.

5. Kiwi

Kiwifruits have not been known in the US for very long. They were introduced in 1962, with origins in Asia (they are sometimes called Chinese gooseberries). Kiwis are held in pretty high regard these days. Most of the time it’s something we find in supermarket produce sections. However, the fact is that the bulk of the United States is well-suited for growing delicious kiwis, and wherever they grow, they tend to fruit in abundance. If that sounds interesting, then here’s How to Grow Kiwis in the US.

6. Goji Berries

Goji berries are also commonly known as wolfberries. More officially, they are recognized as both Lycium barbarum and Lycium chinense, different boxthorn species. These come from the nightshade family (the same as tomatoes, peppers, and potatoes. They are native to East Asia, where they’ve been appreciated as exceptionally healthy for centuries. It would be wonderful to have your abundant source of goji berries growing at home, especially because they are so pricey from the supermarket. Here is How to Grow and Harvest Goji Berries at Home.

7. Jerusalem Artichokes

Not to be confused with globe artichokes, Jerusalem artichokes (Helianthus tuberosus) are a wonder unto themselves. A member of the sunflower family, Jerusalem artichokes, or sunchokes, not only give you gorgeous yellow flowers but also provide you with delicious edible tubers not dissimilar to potatoes. If you want to have a go at growing a more unusual vegetable, that is easy to maintain and gives you a huge harvest year after year, check out How to Grow and Prepare Jerusalem Artichokes.

8. Valerian

Valerian (Valeriana officinalis) is a pretty, flowering, perennial plant that is prevalent in zones 3-9. The plant is native to Asia and Europe but is grown all over the world for its ornamental and medicinal properties. Valerian is very easy to grow, and being a perennial and a prolific self-seeder, it should reappear in your garden year after year. Read How to Grow and Use Valerian for tips on growing valerian in your backyard and using it in your kitchen.

9. Lamb’s Ear

Lamb’s ear (Stachys byzantina) might already be a familiar plant to you. It grows in many ornamental gardens and is enjoyed for its silvery tones and soft and fuzzy texture. As a member of the mint, or Lamiaceae, family it has many of the classic properties—square stems, flower spikes, and the ability to spread. It has a lovely fruity aroma that is released when the leaves are brushed against or ruffled by hand. As well as being a wonderful ornamental addition to the garden, it has other uses, too. Learn all about Lamb’s Ear: How to Grow and Use It in Your Garden and Home.

10. Saffron

Saffron is known for giving foods a rich golden color. It offers floral, yet earthy flavors, and is probably most famous for being rather expensive. It is said to be the most expensive spice in the world, fetching between $500 and $5000 a pound. The labor-intensive harvesting of saffron is what gives it this high ticket. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if you could grow a little saffron for yourself at home? Well, you just might be able to. Check out How to Grow and Use Saffron.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: