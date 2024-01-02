Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Did you know that bees talk through dance moves? Honeybees have a special way of communicating where the best food is by dancing to give directions. It’s like a secret language that helps them stay alive and fed. Let’s dive into the world of honeybee communication and see how their dance routines are more than just for show!

1. An Inside Look

Source: Inside Science/Youtube

This video shows the amazing communication between honeybees. According to James Nieh, a professor at the University of California San Diego, bees can communicate with just a wiggle. He said, “So a bee that dances inside the nest, let’s say she goes out to find a good food source. She’ll find that flower, and if it’s rewarding enough, she’ll come back, and she’ll do this dance that almost looks like a figure 8 of a bee dancing back and forth and then waggling her butt, if you will, her abdomen. And that waggling is key because the angle at which she’s waggling and the duration of time she spends doing it tells bees where to go to find food.”

2. The Animal Mind

Source: BBC Earth/Youtube

While the bee dance may seem like nothing to the human eye, each movement is important. In this video, Professor Adam Hart from the University of Gloucestershire dives into the “hive mind”. He starts by explaining the importance of bees finding what they need to produce for their colony. To do this, they need to be great communicators. So, Professor Hart looks into the hive and discovers what the waggle dance really means.

3. Up Close!

Source: Flow Hive/Youtube

This video shows a quick, up-close look at the honeybee wiggle dance. With each slight movement, these amazing winged creatures are communicating with each other.

4. Waggle Dance Explained

Source: Foxes Afloat/Youtube

These bee-focused YouTubers take a look into the honeybee dance. They not only give great metaphors, but they explain just how the dance works! Adorned in a bee costume, one of them explains that the directions that the bees give are in relation to where the sun is on the horizon in line with the hive entrance. For example, if the forage she found is at 50 degrees from the sun on the horizon, the bee will waggle their body and move at a 50-degree angle forward. Then the bee will form a figure eight going from the start to the point of the 50-degree angle, repeating it up to 100 times.

5. How do Bees Learn to Dance?

Source: Science Magazine/Youtube

The waggle dance is an important part of bee culture – but how do they learn to do this? Professor Jame Nieh and Science Magazine dive into the topic! The waggle dance, according to the professor, is a miniature map of the path that the bee takes from the hive to the collection point of the food. The dance contains three key pieces of information. First, the direction of the waggle shows the direction of the food source. Second, the duration of the waggle shows how far the food is. Finally, the repetition of the dance shows how good the food source is.

Bee dances aren’t just for fun; they’re crucial for the whole hive. The honeybee dance is nature’s way of making sure everyone gets a share of their food and all needs are met. It’s a reminder that even in the insect world, teamwork and communication rule.

