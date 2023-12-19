Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
There are many amazing animals in the natural world, but bees stand out as remarkable architects and wonderful communicators. As essential pollinators, their role extends beyond producing honey. Unveiling the secret lives of bees requires a closer look at their intricate behaviors, and what better way to explore their world than through video?
1. The Waggle Dance
Source: BBC Earth/Youtube
Hives may look a little chaotic to the human eye. But, bees use these strange movements to communicate through vibration!
2. The Bee Dance
Source: Inside Science/Youtube
This more in-depth look at the bee dance is from Jason Nieh, a professor at the University of California, San Diego.
3. Bee Democracy
Source: Real Science/Youtube
When it comes to democracy or a “hive mind”, bees have it down. These insects use nest-based communication to share information and collectively make decisions that benefit the whole colony.
4. Queen Bee
Source: SciShow/Youtube
How do bees choose their queen? The video above explains the difference between worker bees and fancy queen bees, revealing the secret of their hierarchy.
5. Understanding Bee Society
Source: Wikifarmer Official/Youtube
If you think our society is complex, bees have their own ways of communicating, establishing leaders, and forming social structures.
Bees are truly wonders of the natural world. They reveal to us the power of communication, collaboration, and sustainability. These five remarkable videos give us a glimpse into their world!
Animals Are My Favorite People by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- New Study Suggests Honey Bees Need Warmer Hives Than We’ve Been Giving Them
- Lab Bees’ Final Moments Illuminate the Importance of Conservation
- The Unforeseen Impact of Backyard Bees on Urban Ecosystems
- Swarming Bees Could Affect Local Weather, New Study Finds
- Australia is Exterminating Tens of Millions of Bees After Being Hit by Varroa Mite Plague
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments