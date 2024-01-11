Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Norway has just leaped into the future, or maybe into controversy, by becoming the world’s first country to greenlight commercial-scale deep-sea mining. This groundbreaking decision could change how we source essential minerals for green technologies. But, is it a step towards a sustainable future or a dive into environmental disaster?
Source: Real Engineering/YouTube
Comments