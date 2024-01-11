The Norwegian government recently passed a bill opening up a whopping 280,000 square kilometers of its waters for deep-sea mining. That’s an area larger than the UK! They’re after potato-sized rocks on the sea floor, packed with minerals like lithium and cobalt, crucial for batteries and other green tech. But here’s the twist: these minerals can be found on land, yet are concentrated in countries with unstable supply risks, like the Democratic Republic of Congo.

While Norway’s move might seem like a strategic step towards a more sustainable resource supply, not everyone is on board. Environmental scientists and campaigners are ringing alarm bells, fearing catastrophic impacts on marine life. Think about it: these underwater areas are poorly understood, and mining could disrupt the lives of creatures we barely know, like the ethereal Clione limacina, a sea slug found in the dark depths, also known as a Sea Angel.

Moreover, the technique to scoop up these underwater treasures could mean noise and light Pollution, not to mention habitat destruction. Even whales, like the magnificent humpback, might feel the disturbance. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and 120 EU lawmakers have expressed grave concerns, calling for a pause on such activities.

The Norwegian government insists it’s treading carefully, promising not to issue mining licenses without further environmental studies. But, with the Environmental Justice Foundation calling out the country for “throwing away scientific advice,” the debate is hot.

As for the companies itching to mine? They’re saying there’s a long road ahead, filled with exploration and mapping to understand the environmental impact better. Loke Minerals, a Norwegian company planning to apply for a license, believes real mining won’t kick off until the early 2030s.

With all eyes on Norway, the world waits to see how this bold move unfolds. Will it be a win for green tech, or will the deep blue pay the price? Stay tuned as this ocean saga continues to make waves.

