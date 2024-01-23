Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Are you tired of feeling guilty every time you tear off a piece of plastic wrap? Say goodbye to eco-guilt and hello to Great Wrap, the ingenious alternative that’s taking the sustainable world by storm! Based in Australia, Great Wrap has launched a remarkable product that not only replaces plastic wrap but also boosts your green credentials.

Here’s the scoop: Great Wrap’s latest invention is a two-part wonder. First up is the Great Mate Starter Kit, crafted from recycled plastic bottles. Each kit includes a dispenser and ‘Nudie Rolls’, all made from the equivalent of 33 recycled water bottles. But that’s just the beginning!

The real magic lies in what these Nudie Rolls are made of – potatoes! Yes, you read that right. Great Wrap has ingeniously utilized the byproducts of the potato chip industry – think rejected spuds and peels – to create this eco-friendly wrap. It’s a brilliant solution that turns food industry waste into something incredibly useful.

Julia and Jordy Kay, the dynamic duo behind Great Wrap, were inspired to create this product after witnessing the alarming amount of plastic waste in their previous jobs in architecture and the wine industry. Their frustration turned into innovation, leading to the birth of Great Wrap.

But here’s where it gets even more exciting: Great Wrap isn’t just for wrapping up your leftovers. It’s also a boon for garden enthusiasts! This potato-based wrap is fully compostable, breaking down seamlessly in your home compost. Imagine adding it to your compost heap along with kitchen scraps and garden waste. It’s a stark contrast to traditional plastic wrap, which often ends up in landfills, taking ages to decompose.

So, whether you’re a seasoned eco-warrior or just starting your sustainable journey, Great Wrap offers a practical, guilt-free alternative to plastic wrap. It’s a small change in your kitchen that can make a big impact on our planet. Time to wrap up the old ways and roll out the green carpet with Great Wrap – your kitchen, garden, and the Earth will thank you!

