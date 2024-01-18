Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In an era where sustainability is paramount, composting emerges as a shining star as far as eco-conscious practices. Compost, often regarded as “black gold” by gardeners and sustainability enthusiasts, holds a wealth of benefits that extend far beyond your backyard garden or urban farm. It’s a powerful catalyst for positive change, capable of revolutionizing the way we manage conserve resources and combat environmental challenges.

Compost, when used correctly, becomes a dynamic force that not only saves you money through reduced maintenance costs but also ensures your garden’s long-term viability. Collaborating with the Association of American Plant Food Control Officials (AAPFCO), the US Composting Council has meticulously documented a myriad of advantages, all firmly grounded in rigorous research. These benefits transcend the garden fence, rippling through the broader environment, and have a profound impact on the sustainability of gardens and larger projects. The remarkable benefits of composting range from preventing soil erosion, managing stormwater, promoting healthier plant growth, conserving water, reducing waste, combating Climate change, lowering maintenance costs, enhancing soil health, and assisting in wetland reclamation.

1. Epare

Epare Kitchen Compost Bin is perfect for your countertop. It is odorless, stainless steel, and has the option to hang from the counter! It holds one gallon of compost and comes with an odor filter to keep your kitchen smelling fresh. It costs $22.95.

This has high reviews, with 4.6 stars overall. Grace Darden said, “I love everything about this compost bin! The design is gorgeous, very well made, I love the size and the built-in odor control. It’s very easy to use and take care of and maintain and clean. And the eco-friendly bags it comes with, first off you get many of them which is awesome! But also love that they are eco-friendly. I have been composting and I’m super excited to be on this new journey and thanks to Espare for creating all I needed to make my compost journey in helping our planet a great experience! Highly recommend!”

2. Epica

Epica Countertop Compost Bin holds 1.3 gallons and is odorless (because of carbon filters). This indoor, countertop, stainless steel bin is perfect for food scraps. It costs $28.95, which is a little higher than other countertop ones.

One reviewer said, “This is a quality metal container for compostable kitchen waste. It has an odor filter in the lid, which fits firmly but does not stick, and its shiny metal blends with other kitchen accessories. We bury the contents in a small vegetable garden, which helps enrich the soil and provides worm food. Not much need for a garbage disposal unit after that.”

3. OXO

OXO Good Grips Easy-Clean Compost Bin holds 0.75 gallons of compost and comes in two colors. It is easy to clean and has an easy grip handle to bring your little bin outside! It costs $22.49, which is a good price but this is made of plastic rather than stainless steel.

Jane K left a review saying, “This is a great compost container! I like the design, it’s compact, and smooth allowing my kitchen scraps for the compost to just slide out. I put a paper towel at the bottom after I clean the compost bin out and there isn’t anything left after dumping the bin contents into the larger outdoor compost bin. It’s a perfect size to fit anywhere. The sleek design and charcoal color are very compatible with almost any decor. I’ve tried 4-5 other compost bins and this is by far the best one yet! I actually bought a second one as a gift for a friend and she wrote me the nicest thank-you note for this compost bin. We have both concluded that this compost bin is the best we’ve found so far.”

4. F2C

The F2C Garden Compost Bin is made from BPA-free material. Unlike the others listed above, this one is meant for your garden. It holds 80 gallons, is easy to assemble, and is lightweight. With efficient air circulation, it is sure to quickly create soil. It costs $46.99, a great price for a compost bin of this size!

As Amazon’s Choice, it has great reviews. Mitch said, “5 stars awesome product. This sturdy plastic product snaps together in 2 minutes. No screws or hardware are needed. The price is right. I have tried the churning kind of composter that revolves on a pole without success, but this one is great. The top opens easily, and the vertical sliding door on the bottom is easy to remove and large enough to scoop your compost out from the bottom. You can even scoop the compost from the large top swing flap if you prefer. Note there is no floor on this, if you just want it in your yard or field where insects and worms can get to it this is perfect.”

5. Envirocycle

The Envirocycle Composter is made in America, Food Safe, BPA free, rust free, and has no assembly required. The tumbler bin can easily be mixed up and comes in a few color and size options! The black 35-gallon composter is $489.99. This is on the more expensive side, but it holds a ton of compost and does not have to be hand-mixed.

One reviewer said, “I bought one of these composter a few years ago and loved it. When I moved away from the area, I left it at the old house. It held up several years of Wisconsin winters. I wanted another for my new house but it was unavailable. When it came back on the market I bought it right away.

It is pricey…no doubt about it. But I like buying things only once and I think this is the last composter I will have to buy. It’s durable, easy to roll, and looks great. It kind of blends in against my house. People don’t generally notice it…and that’s what I want.

In my opinion, it’s worth the extra money. Very happy with purchase…again.”

6. TreaHome

TreaHome Compost Bin is not only aesthetically pleasing but comes with charcoal odor filters. It is perfect for a countertop, comes with a lid, and is rust-proof. It also comes with comes compost bags! It’s $29.99, which is a little more expensive than other countertop compost bins.

Lynne left a review saying, “This was an awesome shopping choice. I am very happy with this item. I have it in the kitchen right next to the sink and I use it constantly, every day. I use the green bags that are shown with it and when the green bag is full, I take it outside and empty the contents into the very large compost pile that we have. The bags are great also.”

7. Nazhura

Nazura Compost Tumbler Bin has a dual compost chamber and is bundled with gardening gloves. Each side holds 20 gallons and can easily be mixed by turning the drum. It comes in two colors, both of which cost $69.95.

Dianne Young left a review saying, “Previously, I’ve used a DIY composter (holes drilled in a plastic Walmart tote), which worked well, but as it became full, it was difficult to stir the contents. This led me to purchase this model that can easily spin to mix the composted materials. I had no problem assembling it by myself (a 68-year-old lady, if that means anything). It’s easy to fill and easy to spin. It even survived a bear attack! Yes, a bear turned it over, somehow removed the sliding doors, and rolled it a bit down the yard. I struggled a little to get it upright, but it was none worse the wear. Only one claw mark! I don’t think he was pleased with the rotting contents! I’m very happy with this purchase.”

8. Lalastar

Lalastar Food Waste Basket is a countertop compost bin that can also be mounted on the wall. It holds just under a gallon and comes in four colors: green, black, blue, and white. This product is on the cheaper side at $14.99.

One reviewer said, “I’m using this on my kitchen counter right next to the sink. I’m not hanging it on the cabinet door b/c I didn’t want to bump it while walking back and forth in the kitchen.

Sitting on the kitchen counter, it practically blends so much into the background that it’s barely noticeable.

Although this is rather small, it’s plenty large enough for one day’s worth of kitchen waste. Mind you, I don’t try to cram anything large like cracker boxes, paper plates, or packing trays into this bin, but for normal, everyday kitchen trash, this is very, very sufficient.

I am using this in 2 different homes in 2 different states.

In CA, I use 2 of these side-by-side – – – one for trash and the other for compost.

In HI, the state does not compost, so I use just one for both food scraps and kitchen trash.

We are two people in the household and this one small bin is amply sufficient for one day’s worth of scraps and trash.

The small plastic bags in grocery store produce sections fit perfectly and I love how you can tuck the bag into the bin itself so the unsightly ends are out of sight.”

9. Miracle-Gro

Miracle-Gro Large Dual Chamber Compost Tumbler is easy to turn, fast working, and all season! Each side of this durable composter holds 27.7 gallons. It costs $139.90, which is a great price considering others of a similar size!

10. Geobin

Geobin Compost Bin holds 246 gallons and is easy to assemble! It comes in three colors. It has great aeration, has to be hand-mixed, and is perfect for long-term outdoor use. It costs $35.99.

Margaret left a review saying, “Slightly tricky to fight against the curve from having been rolled up for shipping. But I was able to do it fairly in a few minutes. I like that you can shrink the size of the circle easily. And I like that the fasteners stay but are easy to get out and reuse if you decide to change the size.

It is pretty tall so I cut it down about 8 inches. Luckily I own tin snips so I could do that. I think a regular pair of scissors would be difficult.

I’ve used it for a season now and the stuff composted.

My only negative is that the black is so obvious in the corner of my garden. I’d like a more muted color, like gray or a dustier green so it sticks out less to the neighbors. But I’ll buy another one.”

Composting isn’t just about turning food scraps and organic waste into nutrient-rich soil; it’s about catalyzing positive change in our environment and our projects. The benefits of compost are vast and impactful, from preventing soil erosion to combating climate change and reducing maintenance costs. Embracing composting isn’t just a choice; it’s a commitment to a healthier planet and more resilient projects. So, whether you’re a seasoned gardener or a sustainability novice, consider integrating composting into your life. It’s a small step that can yield significant rewards, both for you and the environment.

