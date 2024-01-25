Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is introducing a game-changing strategy this summer to combat over-tourism. For the first time, hikers will need to pay a fee and adhere to a daily visitor cap when trekking up the mountain’s most popular route. This bold move, effective from July 1, 2024, aims to preserve the mountain’s pristine environment and ensure a safer hiking experience.

Source: Reuters/YouTube

The Yoshida trail, the easiest access point from Tokyo, has been a magnet for hikers. Offering comfortable amenities like mountain huts en route, it saw an astonishing 221,322 climbers last year. Over half of these adventurers chose this trail, leading to unwanted side effects like litter build-up and safety hazards due to overcrowding.

To tackle these issues head-on, Japan’s Yamanashi prefectural government is setting a daily limit of 4,000 hikers on the Yoshida trail. The restriction, coinciding with the 70-day summer climbing season, is a significant step towards sustainable tourism. Additionally, climbers won’t be allowed to start their ascent between 4 pm and 2 am, further managing the foot traffic on the mountain.

But how much will this eco-conscious adventure cost? The exact fee remains under wraps for now, with an announcement expected by February. This toll, collected at the trail’s entrance, isn’t just about controlling numbers. The revenue will fund crucial projects like constructing emergency shelters and maintaining the hiking paths, essential for both environmental preservation and hiker safety.

This isn’t the first time Mount Fuji has seen conservation efforts. Since 2014, climbers have been encouraged to contribute ¥1,000 (about €6.20) for the mountain’s upkeep. The new measures, however, mark a significant step up in the bid to protect this majestic symbol of Japan.

So, if you’re planning to conquer Mount Fuji this summer, get ready to pay for the privilege and be part of a vital movement to keep this natural wonder safe and beautiful for generations to come.

There’s Only One Green Planet Tee by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: