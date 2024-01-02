Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Dubai is making an environmental leap forward with a new law banning single-use plastic bags, coming into effect on the 1st day of 2024. Initiated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, this resolution is part of a phased approach to rid the emirate of disposable plastic products, marking a significant stride towards sustainability.

Source: Channel IAM-English/YouTube

The UAE’s broader commitment saw the government decide at the start of 2023 to phase out single-use plastics across all emirates, each implementing its own resolutions starting Monday. Dubai is leading the charge by extending the ban to non-plastic single-use products by June 1, 2024, and further prohibiting items such as plastic stirrers, cups, and straws by January 2025. By 2026, even more products like plastic plates and food containers will be banned.

This ambitious path to a plastic-free Dubai exempts certain items, including plastics needed for exported goods and those made from recycled materials. However, the ban is comprehensive, covering a wide range of everyday items, from food delivery packaging to wet wipes and snack bags. Violators face fines starting at Dh200, doubling with each offense within a year, maxing out at Dh2,000 (USD 544).

The federal ruling expands upon earlier regional efforts, like Dubai’s 25 fils charge on plastic bags and Abu Dhabi’s June 2022 ban, which resulted in 87 million fewer single-use plastic bags in just six months, a reduction of about 90%.

This initiative doesn’t just represent a step towards a cleaner, greener Dubai; it’s a part of a larger movement in the UAE to confront environmental challenges head-on. With the world watching, Dubai’s latest environmental policy sets a precedent for other nations to follow, demonstrating a commitment to a sustainable future and the health of our planet. As Monday approaches, residents and businesses alike are gearing up for a new era in environmental consciousness.

