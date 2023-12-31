Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
As we stride into 2024, the global community continues to grapple with pressing environmental challenges. However, amidst the daunting issues, there are also triumphs and steps toward a more sustainable and eco-friendly future. The year 2023 has proven to be a pivotal chapter in the ongoing narrative of environmental conservation. From innovative technologies to policy breakthroughs, communities worldwide are making significant strides toward a greener, healthier planet.
1. Brazil’s President Announced Plans to End Deforestation
In January, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva assumed the presidency in Brazil, ushering in a fresh chapter for the nation’s environmental initiatives. Lula’s governmental objectives stand in sharp contrast to those of the previous far-right leader, Jair Bolsonaro, whose four-year tenure saw a regression in environmental protection. The newly inaugurated president aims to transform Brazil, a leading global food producer, into a powerhouse for green initiatives.
2. UN Reports Say the Ozone is on Track to Recover
Annually, human emissions of specific chemicals lead to the formation of an ozone hole over the Antarctic, diminishing the ozone layer’s ability to shield life on Earth from the sun’s detrimental radiation.
The positive outcomes of the 1987 Montreal Protocol, where 197 nations committed to eliminating ozone-depleting chemicals, are now evident. According to a panel of experts endorsed by the UN, who shared their findings at the recent American Meteorological Society’s annual meeting, the ozone layer is projected to recover by approximately 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic, and by 2040 globally.
3. US Broke Records After Getting 40% of Energy from a Carbon-Free Source
In 2023, a new report from the previous year disclosed that carbon-free sources accounted for more than 40 percent of the total energy output in the United States, marking a historic peak. This percentage encompasses renewable sources like solar, wind, and hydro, along with nuclear power. While nuclear and hydropower maintained consistent levels compared to previous years, the notable surge primarily originates from the increased contributions of wind and solar energy.
4. EU Agreed to Phaseout Fossil Fuels
European Union countries unanimously advocated for the worldwide discontinuation of fossil fuels during COP28. This commitment aligned with the bloc’s pledge to enhance and expedite the energy transition leading up to the climate summit in Dubai last November. Confronted by challenges such as Climate change, biodiversity loss, Pollution, and the repercussions of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, the EU emphasized that our reliance on fossil fuels had left us vulnerable.
5. US Vowed to Limit ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Drinking Water
The USA put forward a proposal to impose the initial federal restrictions on toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water. These chemicals were identified as hazardous even in minuscule, virtually undetectable quantities. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), implementing these restrictions in the past would have saved thousands of lives and averted severe illnesses, including cancer.
6. Australia Passed Law Capping Oil and Gas Emissions
Australia enacted stringent new regulations that capped emissions from oil and gas in the past. This groundbreaking legislation mandated coal mines and oil refineries to reduce their emissions by approximately five percent annually. The center-left Labor government, responsible for these new laws, estimated that they would prevent 200 million tonnes of carbon emissions over the preceding decade.
7. Austria Tackled E-Waste
In reflecting on the environmental victories of 2023, it is evident that progress is not only possible but also achievable on a global scale. From reforestation initiatives to groundbreaking technological innovations, the collective efforts of individuals, communities, and nations have brought us closer to a more sustainable future. As we applaud these successes, it is essential to recognize that this journey is ongoing. Together, we can build on these victories, ensuring that the path forward is paved with sustainable practices, responsible policies, and a shared commitment to preserving the precious balance of our Earth.
Sign this petition to ask Biden to declare a climate emergency and fight carbon emissions!
There’s Only One Green Planet by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection
Related Content:
- Empowering Voices: Amazon Indigenous Woman Wins Goldman Environmental Prize
- Celebrating the Heroes: 2023 Goldman Environmental Prize Winners
- How We Dealt with Environmental Events in the Past Can Help Us Face Climate Change in the Future
- Indigenous Lands Play a Key Part in Environmental Conservation
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments