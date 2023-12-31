Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

As we stride into 2024, the global community continues to grapple with pressing environmental challenges. However, amidst the daunting issues, there are also triumphs and steps toward a more sustainable and eco-friendly future. The year 2023 has proven to be a pivotal chapter in the ongoing narrative of environmental conservation. From innovative technologies to policy breakthroughs, communities worldwide are making significant strides toward a greener, healthier planet.

1. Brazil’s President Announced Plans to End Deforestation

In January, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva assumed the presidency in Brazil, ushering in a fresh chapter for the nation’s environmental initiatives. Lula’s governmental objectives stand in sharp contrast to those of the previous far-right leader, Jair Bolsonaro, whose four-year tenure saw a regression in environmental protection. The newly inaugurated president aims to transform Brazil, a leading global food producer, into a powerhouse for green initiatives.

2. UN Reports Say the Ozone is on Track to Recover

Annually, human emissions of specific chemicals lead to the formation of an ozone hole over the Antarctic, diminishing the ozone layer’s ability to shield life on Earth from the sun’s detrimental radiation.

The positive outcomes of the 1987 Montreal Protocol, where 197 nations committed to eliminating ozone-depleting chemicals, are now evident. According to a panel of experts endorsed by the UN, who shared their findings at the recent American Meteorological Society’s annual meeting, the ozone layer is projected to recover by approximately 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic, and by 2040 globally.

3. US Broke Records After Getting 40% of Energy from a Carbon-Free Source

In 2023, a new report from the previous year disclosed that carbon-free sources accounted for more than 40 percent of the total energy output in the United States, marking a historic peak. This percentage encompasses renewable sources like solar, wind, and hydro, along with nuclear power. While nuclear and hydropower maintained consistent levels compared to previous years, the notable surge primarily originates from the increased contributions of wind and solar energy.

4. EU Agreed to Phaseout Fossil Fuels

European Union countries unanimously advocated for the worldwide discontinuation of fossil fuels during COP28. This commitment aligned with the bloc’s pledge to enhance and expedite the energy transition leading up to the climate summit in Dubai last November. Confronted by challenges such as Climate change, biodiversity loss, Pollution, and the repercussions of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, the EU emphasized that our reliance on fossil fuels had left us vulnerable.

5. US Vowed to Limit ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Drinking Water

The USA put forward a proposal to impose the initial federal restrictions on toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water. These chemicals were identified as hazardous even in minuscule, virtually undetectable quantities. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), implementing these restrictions in the past would have saved thousands of lives and averted severe illnesses, including cancer.

6. Australia Passed Law Capping Oil and Gas Emissions

Australia enacted stringent new regulations that capped emissions from oil and gas in the past. This groundbreaking legislation mandated coal mines and oil refineries to reduce their emissions by approximately five percent annually. The center-left Labor government, responsible for these new laws, estimated that they would prevent 200 million tonnes of carbon emissions over the preceding decade.

7. Austria Tackled E-Waste

Austrians took advantage of a program aimed at repairing malfunctioning electrical devices. The government initiative, implemented to address electronic waste, subsidized fifty percent of the repair expenses for items like smartphones, laptops, coffee makers, and dishwashers. In the year since its introduction, the program witnessed the redemption of 560,000 vouchers, each valued at up to €200, as reported by the Environment Ministry. 8. Swiss Citizens Voted in Favor of Net Zero Emissions by 2050 The Swiss populace endorsed a new climate law in the past, paving the way for the country to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. On June 18, a majority of 59 percent of voters gave their approval to the government’s Climate Protection Targets, Innovation, and Strengthening Energy Security Act. In Geneva, nearly three-quarters of the population (74 percent) supported the law, reflecting a record-breaking warm spring in the affluent European nation! 9. Wind and Solar Were Projected to Produce 33% of Global Power by 2030 A report by the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) indicated that wind and solar projects were on course to represent over a third of the world’s electricity by 2030. This development suggested that the energy sector had the potential to implement the necessary changes to align with global climate objectives. Earlier this year, Sultan al-Jaber, the president of the subsequent UN climate summit advocated for a threefold increase in renewable energy generation by 2030. This initiative aimed to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to achieving the objectives outlined in the 2015 Paris climate agreement. 10. European Robots Saved Textile Waste In the southern part of France, advanced robots saved tons of waste from ending up in landfills by dismantling shoes. Before they were implemented, Europe only recycled one percent of its used textiles. Shoes, given their composition of multiple, challenging-to-separate materials such as polyester, foam, and leather, posed a significant recycling challenge. Hendaye in southwest France witnessed the launch of Cetia, the world’s inaugural ‘innovation platform’ capable of autonomously extracting the sole from a shoe.

In reflecting on the environmental victories of 2023, it is evident that progress is not only possible but also achievable on a global scale. From reforestation initiatives to groundbreaking technological innovations, the collective efforts of individuals, communities, and nations have brought us closer to a more sustainable future. As we applaud these successes, it is essential to recognize that this journey is ongoing. Together, we can build on these victories, ensuring that the path forward is paved with sustainable practices, responsible policies, and a shared commitment to preserving the precious balance of our Earth.

