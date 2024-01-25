Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Coach is taking strides towards sustainable and circular fashion with the launch of its new docuseries, “The Road to Circularity,” under its circular sub-brand Coachtopia. This series invites viewers on a global journey of ethical practices, challenging the prevailing narratives of waste and overconsumption in the fashion industry.

Episode 1 of “The Road to Circularity” was created in partnership with production company Special Order and directed by Christina Burchard, providing an insightful and engaging look into Coach’s journey towards sustainable and circular fashion practices.

Hosted by sustainable fashion advocate Aditi Mayer, a member of the Coachtopia community, the docuseries aims to shed light on the challenges faced by the global fashion community in adopting circular practices. Mayer will travel the world, meeting individuals actively contributing to Coachtopia’s circular vision and addressing obstacles hindering progress.

Joon Silverstein, SVP of Global Marketing and Sustainability at Coach and Head of Coachtopia, emphasizes the brand’s commitment to transparency and addressing the frustrations of the younger generation regarding the fashion industry’s lack of transparency. The docuseries serves as a platform to explore the challenges within the industry, encouraging a reconsideration of conventional fashion narratives with circularity in mind.

The inaugural episode, titled “Making with Waste,” takes viewers to India, where Mayer visits KH Exports, a family-run leather manufacturer collaborating with Coach since 1987. Here, Coachtopia challenges the team at KH Exports to reimagine pieces from Coach’s “leather scrap yard” as a unique raw material through product prototyping and material design. Mayer dives into the personal stories and innovations of the individuals behind Coach’s circular initiatives.

A key highlight of the episode is the introduction of ‘Coachtopia Upcrushed™ Upcrafted Leather.’ This innovative method transforms irregular leather waste scraps into suede-like materials using heat and pressure. Mayer’s exploration leads her to a crucial realization that circular sustainability requires both brands and consumers to abandon the pursuit of “perfection” and embrace unique and imperfect yet sustainable pieces.

