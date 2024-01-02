Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Bangladesh is witnessing a harrowing increase in deaths due to lightning strikes, a distressing consequence of Climate change and extreme weather patterns. On a day that was supposed to be filled with matrimonial joy, Mamun faced an unimaginable tragedy, losing 16 relatives to a lightning strike on the way to his wedding ceremony. This poignant story highlights the human cost of the increasing frequency and intensity of storms in the region.
Source: BBC News/YouTube
The country reports an average of 300 lightning deaths annually, a stark contrast to the fewer than 20 in the much larger United States. The victims are often farmers, the backbone of the nation’s economy, who are exposed to the elements during the critical monsoon months. Abdullah’s story, another victim, serves as a somber reminder of the threat these workers face daily. His wife, Rehana, now fears the sky, burdened by debt and the future of their son in the aftermath of her husband’s death.
The surge in lightning-related fatalities, rising from mere dozens in the 1990s, has prompted the government to include lightning strikes in the official list of natural disasters, a testament to the severity of the issue. NASA, the UN, and the government of Bangladesh attribute the increase to Climate change, with global warming, environmental changes, and living patterns as key factors.
Efforts to combat the fatalities include planting more tall trees to absorb the strikes, especially in deforested areas, building lightning-safe shelters, and improving early warning systems. However, challenges such as poor connectivity, lack of mobile usage in vulnerable areas, and general awareness of the dangers remain significant hurdles.
As Bangladesh and neighboring India witness a rise in lightning incidents, the stories of survivors and victims like Mamun and Abdullah resonate deeply, serving as a call to action for more robust measures and global attention to the perilous impact of climate change on vulnerable communities.
