Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Like tomato and green chile, pineapple also entered Indian kitchens relatively recently. Over the years, it became highly popular in the southern and coastal regions of India. From fresh juices, sweets, pudding and raita to curry, pineapple is used profusely in the southern states. This pineapple curry is a perfect umami with a balance of sweet, spicy, salty and tart. It tastes finger-licking good with steamed rice and fried papadum. And the pressure cook mode of an Instant Pot cooks the pineapple to perfection, making the curry all the more delicious.

Credit:

Reprinted with permission from The 100 Best Curries for Your Instant Pot by Hina Gujral. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Hina Gujral.

South Indian–Style Pineapple Curry [Vegan, Gluten Free]

$2.99 South Indian–Style Pineapple Curry [Vegan, Gluten Free] quantity PRINT THIS RECIPE Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste