Like tomato and green chile, pineapple also entered Indian kitchens relatively recently. Over the years, it became highly popular in the southern and coastal regions of India. From fresh juices, sweets, pudding and raita to curry, pineapple is used profusely in the southern states. This pineapple curry is a perfect umami with a balance of sweet, spicy, salty and tart. It tastes finger-licking good with steamed rice and fried papadum. And the pressure cook mode of an Instant Pot cooks the pineapple to perfection, making the curry all the more delicious.
Credit:
Reprinted with permission from The 100 Best Curries for Your Instant Pot by Hina Gujral. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Hina Gujral.
South Indian–Style Pineapple Curry [Vegan, Gluten Free]
Serves
2
Ingredients You Need for South Indian–Style Pineapple Curry [Vegan, Gluten Free]
For the Paste:
- 1/4 cup (20 g) chopped coconut
- 1 tablespoon (5 g) chopped fresh ginger
- 2 mild green chiles, such as jalapeños, Thai green chiles or serrano peppers, chopped
- 1/4 cup (4 g) chopped fresh cilantro stalks
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) water
For the Curry:
- 4 tablespoons (55 g) coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 5 to 6 curry leaves
- 1 cup (160 g) shallots (sambar onion)
- 2 cups (280 g) diced pineapple (see note)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder
- 1 tablespoon (15 g) light brown sugar
- 1 cup (240 ml) water
- 1 teaspoon sambar masala or curry powder
- 1 tablespoon (1 g) chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
How to Prepare South Indian–Style Pineapple Curry [Vegan, Gluten Free]
- Prepare the paste: In a blender or food processor, blend the coconut, ginger, green chile, cilantro and water to a smooth paste. Set aside until you’re ready to use it.
- Set the sauté mode of the Instant Pot for 6 minutes.
- Add the oil to the inner pot. Once the oil is hot, add the mustard seeds, curry leaves and shallots. Sauté until the shallots are tender and translucent, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add the pineapple cubes, salt, turmeric, red chili powder and brown sugar. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add the blended masala paste, water and sambar masala, and stir to combine.
- Close the lid. Set the steam valve to the sealing position. Pressure cook at high pressure for 8 minutes. Wait for the natural release of steam.
- Garnish with the cilantro. Serve with rice.
Notes
Note: The pressure cook time may vary according to the variety of the pineapple.It is best to select sweet, ripe and firm pineapple for this curry recipe.
