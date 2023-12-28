Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Like tomato and green chile, pineapple also entered Indian kitchens relatively recently. Over the years, it became highly popular in the southern and coastal regions of India. From fresh juices, sweets, pudding and raita to curry, pineapple is used profusely in the southern states. This pineapple curry is a perfect umami with a balance of sweet, spicy, salty and tart. It tastes finger-licking good with steamed rice and fried papadum. And the pressure cook mode of an Instant Pot cooks the pineapple to perfection, making the curry all the more delicious.

 

Credit:

Reprinted with permission from The 100 Best Curries for Your Instant Pot by Hina Gujral. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Hina Gujral.

South Indian–Style Pineapple Curry [Vegan, Gluten Free]

$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Serves

2

Ingredients You Need for South Indian–Style Pineapple Curry [Vegan, Gluten Free]

For the Paste:
  • 1/4 cup (20 g) chopped coconut
  • 1 tablespoon (5 g) chopped fresh ginger
  • 2 mild green chiles, such as jalapeños, Thai green chiles or serrano peppers, chopped
  • 1/4 cup (4 g) chopped fresh cilantro stalks
  • 1 tablespoon (15 ml) water

For the Curry:

  • 4 tablespoons (55 g) coconut oil
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 5 to 6 curry leaves
  • 1 cup (160 g) shallots (sambar onion)
  • 2 cups (280 g) diced pineapple (see note)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon (15 g) light brown sugar
  • 1 cup (240 ml) water
  • 1 teaspoon sambar masala or curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon (1 g) chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

How to Prepare South Indian–Style Pineapple Curry [Vegan, Gluten Free]

  1. Prepare the paste: In a blender or food processor, blend the coconut, ginger, green chile, cilantro and water to a smooth paste. Set aside until you’re ready to use it.
  2. Set the sauté mode of the Instant Pot for 6 minutes.
  3. Add the oil to the inner pot. Once the oil is hot, add the mustard seeds, curry leaves and shallots. Sauté until the shallots are tender and translucent, 2 to 3 minutes.
  4. Add the pineapple cubes, salt, turmeric, red chili powder and brown sugar. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes.
  5. Add the blended masala paste, water and sambar masala, and stir to combine.
  6. Close the lid. Set the steam valve to the sealing position. Pressure cook at high pressure for 8 minutes. Wait for the natural release of steam.
  7. Garnish with the cilantro. Serve with rice.
Notes

Note: The pressure cook time may vary according to the variety of the pineapple.It is best to select sweet, ripe and firm pineapple for this curry recipe.

    About The Author

    photourl

    Hina Gujral

    See My Recipes

    Fire up your Instant Pot® and cook the best curries in the world with Hina Gujral, Instant Pot pro and creator of Fun FOOD Frolic. With this masterful collection of 100 delicious curries―from comforting classics to reimagined meals―you can explore all the diverse flavor profiles of Indian cuisine. And best of all, the Instant Pot makes these recipes accessible to everyone, bringing you the authentic Indian flavors you know and love without hours of simmering.

