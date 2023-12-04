Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The world is witnessing a worrying rise in malaria cases, with climate change playing a pivotal role in this increase. In 2022, the World Health Organization reported an alarming 249 million cases globally, a spike of five million from the previous year and significantly more than pre-Covid times. This resurgence of malaria, particularly harmful to children, is concentrated in just five countries – Pakistan, Nigeria, Uganda, Ethiopia, and Papua-New Guinea.

Source: BBC News/YouTube

Pakistan faced a drastic surge in malaria cases following massive flooding in 2022, which left over a third of the country underwater and displaced 33 million people. This natural disaster led to an explosion in mosquito populations, with the country reporting 3.1 million confirmed cases of malaria, a staggering increase from 275,000 the year before. The situation remains dire, with expectations that 2023 will surpass 2022’s figures.

The floods not only created new mosquito habitats but also damaged health facilities, leaving millions without access to treatment. This scenario is not unique to Pakistan; similar patterns are observed in Ethiopia and Uganda. In Ethiopia, civil conflicts displacing millions have compounded the problem, while in Uganda, there are signs of the malaria parasite developing resistance to mainline treatments.

Nigeria, the country with the highest malaria burden, also experienced significant flooding in 2022, leading to an additional 1.3 million cases, despite efforts to stabilize the infection rate.

Climate change is exacerbating malaria spread through various channels – drought, heatwaves, storms, and displacement. This leads to substandard living conditions, disrupted supply chains for essential medical supplies, and increased vulnerability of malnourished children to severe malaria.

On a positive note, Azerbaijan, Belize, and Tajikistan achieved malaria-free status in 2022. Also, a new malaria vaccine has been introduced in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi, leading to a 13% drop in child deaths over four years in those areas. With the approval of a second malaria vaccine and the introduction of bed nets treated with multiple chemicals to combat insecticide resistance, there is a glimmer of hope for better control of this disease in the coming years.

This situation underscores the urgent need for global attention and action, not only in healthcare response but also in addressing the root causes of Climate change. As the world grapples with this escalating health crisis, it’s a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of environmental change and human health.

