Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A groundbreaking study has revealed a shocking truth: the pollution from Canada’s tar sands, one of the world’s dirtiest fossil fuels, is dramatically more than we thought. It’s up to a jaw-dropping 6,300% higher than reported!

Source: Point/YouTube

Published in the prestigious journal ‘Science‘, this research unveils that the Athabasca oil sands in Canada, a vast expanse of oil extraction, are a much bigger threat to our environment and health than previously believed. The study shows that emissions from these oil sands are not just a little bit off – they’re off the charts, surpassing industry-reported figures by 1,900% to over 6,300%.

This means that the harmful reactive pollutants from the oil sands match those from all other human-made sources in Canada combined. Yes, you read that right! The scale of this Pollution has severe health implications, confirming the long-held concerns of downwind Indigenous communities.

Keith Stewart, a senior strategist at Greenpeace Canada, points out that these findings validate what Indigenous communities have been saying for decades: the Pollution is making people sick. He urges governments to hold these companies accountable, especially given their record profits.

The Canadian tar sands, also known as oil sands, are a significant source of oil extraction in Alberta, covering an area larger than England. The oil, called bitumen, is extremely heavy and challenging to extract, requiring massive amounts of water and energy. This process not only consumes resources like a small city but also emits 30% more greenhouse gases per barrel than conventional oil.

The study’s use of aircraft to measure pollutants uncovered that many organic compounds are released during extraction, which traditional methods miss. These emissions have a dire impact on the health of nearby communities. Jesse Cardinal from the indigenous-led group Keepers of the Water echoes the distress of these communities, who can’t even open their windows due to the harmful air.

As the world grapples with environmental challenges, this study is a stark reminder of the hidden costs of fossil fuel extraction. It’s time for a change – for the sake of our planet and the health of communities living in the shadow of these massive industrial operations. Let’s spread the word and demand action!

Solution Not Pollution Sweatshirt by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: