Nashville resident Kay Overlund and her three Belgian Malinois dogs recently experienced an enchanting snow day that captured the hearts of TikTok users. The highlight of the day was the youngest pup, Trauma, who had never seen snow before.

As the city woke up to a snowy landscape, Overlund knew it was going to be a special day for her furry companions. While the older dogs, Riot and Storm, were eager to embrace the familiar joy of playing in the snow, Trauma initially hesitated, unsure about this new and chilly experience.

Overlund shared with Newsweek that Trauma watched her siblings enjoying the snow for a few minutes before curiosity got the better of her. Finally, the one-year-old pup decided to dip her paws into the snow, and to everyone’s delight, she loved it. Overlund expressed her relief, noting that she was glad the older dogs encouraged Trauma to join them outside, sparing her the effort of bundling up for an early and cold morning outing.

The heartwarming scene didn’t just stay within Overlund’s backyard. She couldn’t resist sharing the adorable moment with her social media followers. On January 16, Overlund posted a video on her TikTok account (@maligatormom), capturing Trauma’s first encounter with snow. The video quickly gained traction, accumulating over 582,600 views and 29,900 likes in just one day.

