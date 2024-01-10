Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A recent viral video featuring a giant South African Boerboel mastiff named Dex has left the internet in stitches. The comical clip, shared on TikTok by the dog’s human under the username @boerboeladventures, captures Dex engaging in an unexpected and playful interaction with his unsuspecting grandma.

In the video, Dex can be seen energetically jumping onto his grandma, who is comfortably seated on the couch. The sheer size of the Boerboel adds to the hilarity as his enthusiastic playfulness causes his grandma to tumble backward. Dex’s exuberance, however, seems to overshadow any awareness of his size, creating a lighthearted moment that resonated with viewers.

Accompanying the viral video is a caption that adds to the humor: “And we wonder why we never see Ruth’s mum anymore, 6 months of missed out love right there.” The playful atmosphere is further enhanced by the choice of background music— the iconic “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story.

With over 40,000 likes, the video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing attention to the endearing and unintentional antics of Dex. The popularity of such clips highlights the universal joy that pet owners find in sharing the candid and often amusing behaviors of their furry companions.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: