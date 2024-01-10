Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A recent viral video featuring a giant South African Boerboel mastiff named Dex has left the internet in stitches. The comical clip, shared on TikTok by the dog’s human under the username @boerboeladventures, captures Dex engaging in an unexpected and playful interaction with his unsuspecting grandma.
In the video, Dex can be seen energetically jumping onto his grandma, who is comfortably seated on the couch. The sheer size of the Boerboel adds to the hilarity as his enthusiastic playfulness causes his grandma to tumble backward. Dex’s exuberance, however, seems to overshadow any awareness of his size, creating a lighthearted moment that resonated with viewers.
@boerboeladventures
And we wonder why we never see ruths mum anymore 🤣🤣🤣🤣 6 months of missed out love right there 😍😍#mastiff #southafricanboerboel #boerboelmastiff #southafricanmastiff #dog #big #beautiful #pets #gym #cute #animals #boerboel #funny #sofa
♬ You’ve Got a Friend in Me – From “Toy Story” – The London Film Score Orchestra
Accompanying the viral video is a caption that adds to the humor: “And we wonder why we never see Ruth’s mum anymore, 6 months of missed out love right there.” The playful atmosphere is further enhanced by the choice of background music— the iconic “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story.
With over 40,000 likes, the video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing attention to the endearing and unintentional antics of Dex. The popularity of such clips highlights the universal joy that pet owners find in sharing the candid and often amusing behaviors of their furry companions.
