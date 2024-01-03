Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In a viral TikTok video posted by user Maya.husky, a remarkable husky named Maya has left viewers in awe by showcasing her ability to meow like a cat. While a 2022 study in Applied Animal Behavior Science suggested that canines could learn up to 215 words and phrases, Maya takes communication to a new level.
@maya.husky
I think my husky just meowed🤣 #catsanddogs #husky #cats
Maya has been a cherished member of her human’s household in Toronto since 2018. The decision to bring Maya home was inspired by a trip to Italy, where the owner initially intended to adopt a stray dog but found the dog missing upon returning. Maya entered the owner’s life about a week later, and according to them, it was the best decision ever.
Surprisingly, a couple of years later, Maya began to “talk.” Her favorite words include ‘no,’ ‘I love you,’ and ‘fluff you.’ Living alongside another husky named Storm and a cat named Lola, Maya’s owner notes that Lola, the cat, took some time to warm up to Maya but now adores her more than Storm, creating a dynamic reminiscent of Tom and Jerry.
In the viral TikTok clip, Lola initiates the meowing, prompting Maya to follow suit with a convincing imitation. The owner believes Maya was genuinely attempting to meow and attributes it to Maya’s fondness for copying human speech. The video has garnered significant attention, with 1.5 million views, over 224,000 likes, and 1,031 comments.
