Six-month-old Levi Berkshire has found a loyal companion in his canine sibling, Charlie the boxer. The moment Levi entered the Berkshire household, Charlie eagerly awaited his introduction, marking the beginning of an unbreakable bond between the toddler and the furry family member.
Levi’s parents, Brandon and Katelyn Berkshire, witnessed the magical connection unfold as their son and Charlie became inseparable friends right from the start. According to proud dad Brandon, the duo has been “the best of friends from the very beginning,” creating countless cherished memories for the family.
Among their favorite shared activities, Levi and Charlie indulge in the simple pleasures of life – from taking naps to enjoying snacks. However, their latest shared passion is watching television together, with the animated series Bluey taking the top spot on their list of favorites.
@bberk1121
Best friends #boxersoftiktok #boxers #babyboy
♬ You’ve Got a Friend in Me – From “Toy Story”/Soundtrack Version – Randy Newman
Capturing this sweet interaction, Brandon shared a video on TikTok (@bberk1121), showcasing Levi delicately stroking Charlie’s back as they both engross themselves in the TV show. The clip rapidly gained popularity, amassing over 8.9 million views and 1.6 million likes, resonating with viewers who appreciate the innocence and purity of the toddler-boxer friendship.
