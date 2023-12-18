Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A hilarious viral video shows one treat thief refusing to return the snack that he stole from a shop. The pup is adamant about keeping the treat that he stole, even though his human tried to explain why what he did was wrong. Posted to the account @the3retrievers_, the cute clip quickly racked up over 32,000 likes.

The video shows the treat thief pup sneakily chewing on something. Text overlay on the video reads, “My dog stole a treat right off the shelf…I tried to explain to him that stealing is illegal.” A caption that accompanies the video reads, “I got framed!”

His human tries to get the Golden Retriever to return the treat that he stole. However, he refuses! He looks away from his mom’s outstretched hand as though he has done nothing wrong.

Viewers loved the treat thief Golden Retriever. Several people shared instances when their dogs had done similar things. Others shared that they have had to set strict rules to ensure that their dogs don’t do the same thing. One user wrote, “My dog isn’t allowed in the pet store. He would hoover everything he could reach.”

