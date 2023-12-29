Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Ugly sweaters abound during the holiday season. For many, the Christmas sweater is a beloved and cozy tradition. However, one dog named Jack begs to differ.

In a video posted to the TikTok account @jessica.jacks.mom a black and white dog named Jack can be seen melodramatically protesting his holiday-themed outfit. Clothed in a red and white Christmas sweater, Jack can be seen studiously ignoring his human while resting his face on a wooden step. Even when she offers to remove his sweater, the pup continues to pretend that he cannot hear her. Accompanying the video is a caption that reads, “Gonna be paying for years of therapy after this stunt…”

While Jack is unenthused about his Christmas sweater, TikTok viewers love his getup. The funny video has received over 530,000 likes on the social media platform.

