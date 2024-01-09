Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Even though it is not her house, one Vancouver cat has gone viral for demanding that she be let inside. Posted to the TikTok account @peanutbutterqueenz, the feisty feline simply will not take no for an answer!

In the video, the cat can be seen outside the apartment’s window. They repeatedly paw at the glass as though asking to be let inside. The feisty feline is seen doing this on multiple different occasions. A caption on the video reads, “Persistence is key”.

The funny video quickly went viral, racking up over 271,000 likes on TikTok. Many viewers wondered why the home’s resident did not simply acquiesce to the feisty feline and their demanding ways. User noodle wrote, “i dont have this level of self control, she would be in the house”. Another user simply said, “LET HER IN”.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: