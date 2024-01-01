Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a recent YouTube exposé titled “BUSTED BY HIDDEN CAMERAS: The Biggest Turkey Farm Investigation I’ve EVER Done (2023),” vegan activist Joey Carbstrong sheds light on the appalling conditions at Sandybank Farm in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, operated by Avara Foods. The farm, a major supplier to UK supermarkets such as Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, and Morrisons, has come under scrutiny for its violation of animal welfare standards.

Joey Carbstrong’s investigation, conducted between November 19 and December 14, 2023, revealed a distressing scene of dead, dying, and diseased birds left to suffer in cramped and unsanitary conditions. The farm, endorsed by Red Tractor UK and boasting commitment to animal welfare on its website, contradicts these claims in the shocking footage.

Source: Joey Carbstrong/Youtube

The undercover footage captured by Carbstrong exposes workers at Sandybank Farm mistreating turkeys, including kicking and hitting them, grabbing them by the neck, and throwing them around. Some workers even appeared to laugh callously at dying birds, creating a disturbing picture of the harsh reality within the farm’s walls.

Following the release of the investigation, Red Tractor, the assurance scheme responsible for ensuring adherence to standards, suspended Sandybank Farm. A spokesperson for Red Tractor confirmed concerns about how birds were managed and handled, as well as the training and management of staff. The investigation is ongoing, raising questions about the effectiveness of current welfare regulations.

Avara Foods, in response to the allegations, emphasized its commitment to animal welfare on its website and expressed disappointment over the footage. The company stated that all its sites are Red Tractor assured and subjected to high standards and regular audits.

As awareness of the cruelty within animal farming increases, more individuals are opting for fully plant-based festivities. Carbstrong’s investigation adds fuel to the ongoing debate about the ethical implications of consuming animal products, especially during the holiday season.

Joey Carbstrong said in a closing statement, “When you receive the bird from the supermarket its been sanitized, plucked, slaughtered, cleaned. The birds that you eat are those birds from in [the slaughterhouse]. And this is the suffering that is caused by supporting these scumbags. Don’t give them your money. Don’t let them take away your compassion”.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: