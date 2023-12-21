Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Two senior shelter dogs who reside at House With A Heart, a senior animal rescue in Maryland, are melting hearts after an adorable moment between them was shared on TikTok. The two Chihuahua’s are named Ciroc and Hershey. They developed a special bond after Hershey was recently surrendered to the rescue.
In the video, shared by a shelter worker to the TikTok account @emyzee, the two senior shelter dogs are seen snuggling together in a bed. Ciroc begins to gently groom Hershey by licking their back. A caption accompanying the video reads, “Ciroc grooms his mom, Bella, and his brother, Hudson. And now, he grooms Hershey.”
Viewers became emotional after watching the sweet video of the two senior shelter dogs. User Janzennhall wrote, “I’m violently sobbing at this right now.” Another TikTok user commented, “Ciroc has stolen ma heart.”
