In December 2021, a lovable pit bull mix named Mack found himself in a New Jersey shelter, his world turned upside down just four days before Christmas as his owner sadly passed away. Despite the heartbreaking circumstances, Mack continued to spread joy and brighten the days of shelter staff and volunteers at the Associated Human Societies (AHS) Popcorn Park Shelter in Tinton Falls.

For two long years, the dedicated team at AHS worked tirelessly to find Mack a forever home, ensuring that he could experience the peace and happiness he deserved. Mack’s story took a heartwarming turn in November 2023 when an adopter walked into the shelter and immediately connected with him. Sandy Hickman, the media coordinator for AHS, shared that Mack’s adopter spent several visits getting to know him before taking him home for good.

Despite the challenges faced by shelters, including the staggering number of approximately 3.1 million dogs in need of homes, Mack’s adoption brought a ray of hope. The AHS Popcorn Park Shelter celebrated Mack’s newfound happiness by sharing pictures of him beaming with joy on Facebook. The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 1,600 reactions and 170 comments in just a few days.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop.

