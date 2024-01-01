Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

For the past five years, magician John Stessel has been on a mission to spread joy and happiness through his Magic for Shelter Dogs project. Born out of his childhood fascination with magic, Stessel found a way to combine his passion with a cause close to his heart. Receiving a magic kit as a child sparked a lifelong love for the art, but Stessel’s true inspiration comes from using his magical talents to make a positive impact on the world.

The success of Stessel’s project recently gained recognition in a collaboration with TBS, the Town of Hempstead Animal Rescue, and director Rob Bliss. A touching video captured Stessel performing tricks alongside dogs seeking forever homes, showcasing the magical connection between humans and animals.

The initiative is particularly important given the staggering number of pets entering U.S. shelters each year—6.3 million, averaging 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Stessel’s commitment to the cause was further emphasized in a collaboration with St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, where he revealed, “I recently collaborated with St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center on another ‘Magic for Shelter Dogs,’ resulting in every dog getting adopted!” This heartening achievement even earned a spot on Good Morning America, amplifying the reach of the magic.

In a bid to share the enchantment with a broader audience, Stessel took to Reddit’s popular r/rarepuppers subreddit, where the footage of his magical interactions with shelter dogs melted the hearts of viewers.

