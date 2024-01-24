Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The veterinarian’s office is a stressful experience for many companion animals. These nerves can often make vet staff’s jobs extra difficult. However, recently one vet’s office shared a video showing how they calm down anxious patients.
@hawthornvets
Its important that the our patients feel relaxed and comfortable. This wonderful dog enjoyed a bottom scratch with a chin tickle and along with the song didnt flinch whilst his blood was taken. A gold ⭐️ patient! #fearfreepets #hawthornvets #xfactor
When one dog needed to come in for a blood draw, he was understandably nervous. The three-year-old Labrador needed to have his blood tested before being sedated for a biopsy. So, three members of the vet staff stepped in to keep him calm. The nurses can be seen stroking and singing to the dog while his blood is being taken. It worked! The brave dog stayed calm throughout the procedure.
The video of the vet staff calming the dog has garnered praise on social media. Many people were pleased to see how hard the vet staff worked to ensure that the anxious dog was cared for and calm during his visit. Luckily, he is now recovering well.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Vet Surprises Shelter Animals By Dressing Up as Santa
- Watch This Vet Tech’s Heartwarming Foster Journey
- Funny Viral Video Shows Vet Distracting Nervous Dog
- Veterinarians Without Borders Canada Expands to the U.S!
- Colorado State Lawmaker Tackles Veterinarian Shortage with Innovative Legislation
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments