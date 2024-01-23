Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
One sweet dog is going viral for the thoughtful gift she greeted her human with. For many dogs, their human’s arrival at home is one of the highlights of their day. After all, it means that you are finally free to play with them! While a wagging tail and excited yips may be familiar to many people who live with a pup, one sweet dog named Nube takes it a step further.
Nube is a Samoyed who lives with her human. While Nube is always sure to greet her human at the door, she makes sure to bring a gift along! However, in one viral Instagram clip, Nube struggled to find the perfect gift for her human. So, the sweet dog was sure to select a “welcome home gift” before going to greet her person. She grabs a Ugg boot from a basket of toys and proudly brings it to her human.
Viewers loved the video and applauded the sweet dog’s thoughtful greeting. One Instagram user even shared that their dog does something similar. They wrote, “My dog does this too. At the doggy daycare, she couldn’t find anything handy, so she grabbed their doorstop, lol”. The video of Nube has been liked over 68,000 times on social media.
