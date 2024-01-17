Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Renowned actor, broadcaster, comedian, and animal welfare activist, Stephen Fry, has added his voice to a campaign led by the Animal rights charity PETA. The campaign calls for an end to the use of bearskin for the iconic caps worn by the King’s Guard outside Buckingham Palace.

Source: PETA UK/YouTube

Traditionally, the tall, column-shaped hats have been made from bearskin, sourced from what the government claims are ‘legal and licensed hunts.’ However, PETA argues that this justification falls short of addressing the ethical concerns surrounding the use of real bearskin.

In a campaign video narrated by Stephen Fry, PETA emphasizes that bears may not always be killed instantly during hunts, and some could succumb later to infected wounds or blood loss. Fry asserts, “Tradition has never been an excuse for cruelty,” highlighting the impact of using at least one bear to supply enough fur for a single ceremonial cap.

PETA advocates for the adoption of faux fur as an ethical alternative, though the Ministry of Defence contends that no suitable alternative has yet met the standards required for the ceremonial caps.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: