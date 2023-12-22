Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

Wildlife SOS truly does amazing work. They save animals from all kinds of situations. Some of the animals they saved over the years include an endangered baby deer, a leopard from a poaching trap, and more! Well, they couldn’t let the holidays go by without the rescued animals having some enjoyment and celebration.

Wildlife SOS told One Green Planet that at the Agra Bear Rescue Facility and the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre, “the NGO staff dressed up in shades of bright red and constructed special, innovative enrichments, and structures inspired by the colors of Christmas. Both the centers were decorated with streaming festoons of stars and ribbons. Christmas stockings were filled with loads of popcorn, a favorite with our pachyderms and sloth bears, and were hung atop platforms and high trees to lure the animals to explore these structures.”

Christmas gifts were splayed around for the animals to sniff out and enjoy. There was also a snowman made from gunny bags, filled with dates and treats. The animals were able to celebrate the holidays peacefully and freely as they should be able to.

Source: Courtesy of Wildlife SOS

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, told One Green Planet, “We celebrate Christmas every year with great enthusiasm, especially for our rescued animals. While some hurried away with the treats to devour them individually, others were seen constructively demolishing the snowman and stockings. I can safely say that the staff enjoys building these enrichments as much as the animals enjoy digging into them.”

It’s nice to see how much Wildlife SOS genuinely cares about the animals, not just in their moment of needing to be rescued but for the remainder of their lives. They’re truly living their lives out in peace! We hope you’re enjoying the holidays as much as these rescued animals.

