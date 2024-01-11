Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

People who grew up with siblings might relate a little too hard to a TikTok video shared by the account @holliebellaaxo which shares the reality of having “girl cats”. The video shows an adorable interaction that deteriorates quickly into a sibling squabble. The two girl cats struck a chord with TikTok viewers, quickly going viral on the social media platform.

At the beginning of the video, the two cats lay on the couch cuddling and grooming each other. Text overlay on the video reads, “POV: You have girl cats…wait for it…”. Soon, the cute interaction takes a turn for the worse. The feline siblings appear to have a squabble and begin fighting with each other.

Despite the interaction’s surprising turn, PetMD says that play fighting between feline siblings is not necessarily a cause for concern. Instead, it may be a sign that a cat needs more exercise or socialization.

Viewers found the video of the two girl cats quite funny. One person wrote, “The slow progression into a fight”. Another user joked, “I wonder what the argument was”. The video currently has over 388,000 likes on TikTok.

