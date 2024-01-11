Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
People who grew up with siblings might relate a little too hard to a TikTok video shared by the account @holliebellaaxo which shares the reality of having “girl cats”. The video shows an adorable interaction that deteriorates quickly into a sibling squabble. The two girl cats struck a chord with TikTok viewers, quickly going viral on the social media platform.
@holliebellaaxo
Cant be nice to each other for longer than a minute 😂😂 #catfight #girlcatsbelike #sisters #catsoftiktok #lovehate #fyp
At the beginning of the video, the two cats lay on the couch cuddling and grooming each other. Text overlay on the video reads, “POV: You have girl cats…wait for it…”. Soon, the cute interaction takes a turn for the worse. The feline siblings appear to have a squabble and begin fighting with each other.
Despite the interaction’s surprising turn, PetMD says that play fighting between feline siblings is not necessarily a cause for concern. Instead, it may be a sign that a cat needs more exercise or socialization.
Viewers found the video of the two girl cats quite funny. One person wrote, “The slow progression into a fight”. Another user joked, “I wonder what the argument was”. The video currently has over 388,000 likes on TikTok.
