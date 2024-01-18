Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The heartbreaking story of a senior dog named Ajax touched many people. The loyal Plott hound mix was found standing beside his human’s body; it was found that the person had been deceased for three days. This left Ajax all alone in the world. The Anti-Cruelty Society took the senior dog in with the hopes that he would find a new home.

Ajax wasn’t ready to give up hope that his human would reappear. According to shelter staff, the Plott hound would spend his days waiting by the doors, expecting his humans to walk through them. As time passed and the senior dog did not receive any adoption interest, the staff began to worry that he would struggle to find a new home. Senior dogs typically spend longer in shelters and are less likely to be adopted than puppies and younger dogs.

The story decided to share Ajax’s story on their Facebook page. They were hopeful that this would assist the loyal dog in finding a new home. It worked! Rory and Karen Quinn saw the senior dog’s story and met him at the shelter. It was love at first sight. Ajax headed home with his new family that day. According to them, he is enjoying long car rides, plenty of walks, and rolling in leaves.

