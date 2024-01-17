Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

The holidays are an exciting time! Just ask this lovely girl Bonita who found her furever home just in time for the holidays last year. Seeing her pure joy and excitement will make you want to add a furry companion to your family yourself. If and when you do decide to welcome a pet, consider adopting. We think Bonita’s contagious joy makes the case for itself. Just look at how happy she is to be leaving the shelter.

Six-year-old Bonita had a very long stay in Niagara SPCA animal shelter in Niagara Falls, New York. She spent 500 days at the shelter waiting for someone to take her home. She arrived at the shelter on August 13, 2018, and its clear people grew to love her during her stay.

She was filmed exiting the shelter with her new family, and it was an emotional, exciting moment! Confetti was thrown and people were filming. Bonita lovingly gave kisses to the people around and jumped for joy!

Her new human, Ray Kinz says that he decided to adopt Bonita after asking which dog had been there the longest and which was the oldest — she was both. He has absolutely no regrets about welcoming her into his life: “I knew Bonita was the one when we had our first meet-and-greet, she showed nothing but love towards me. She is the most loving and caring girl anyone could ask for, she can act like a two-year-old full of energy, or an old school soul who just wants to cuddle and sleep. The past few days have been nothing shy of amazing and I am so grateful for her coming into my life.”

Just look at those two! They were meant to find each other. We are so happy Bonita has found her furever home with someone who will love her and take care of her. You can follow her adventures as an adopted girl by following her on Instagram @Bonita_rk.

If you’re interested in giving another dog the joyous moment that Bonita had when she was adopted, check out 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: