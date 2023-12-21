Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A recent study published in Nature Communications has revealed alarming findings regarding the extinction of bird species worldwide. The research, led by Dr. Rob Cooke and his team at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, suggests that human activity has driven approximately 12% of the world’s bird species into extinction, a figure double the previous estimates.

The study, which focuses on the Late Pleistocene period starting around 120,000 years ago, expands on the known bird extinctions recorded through fossil and other records, identifying about 640 species. However, the researchers go further by introducing the concept of “dark extinctions” – birds that disappeared without being formally recorded. By employing a statistical model with New Zealand as a baseline, the team estimates that an additional 1,430 bird species have likely vanished, highlighting the vast gaps in our knowledge of avian extinctions.

The research primarily centers on island bird populations, as non-migratory birds on islands face limited dispersal options. Deforestation, overhunting, fires, and invasive species emerge as key culprits behind the loss of bird species. Islands, comprising 90% of avian extinctions, serve as an ideal setting for studying the impact of human activities on bird populations.

The study identifies major extinction events in the 14th century, marking a significant human-driven vertebrate extinction wave. Human settlement led to deforestation and the introduction of invasive species, resulting in species loss in the eastern Pacific at nearly 100 times the natural extinction rate.

The extinction of bird species not only diminishes our understanding of avian species richness, ecological diversity, and evolutionary history but also carries profound ecological consequences. Birds play vital roles in ecosystems, including seed spreading, pollination, carcass cleanup, and fertilizing coral reefs and land with their droppings.

Dr. Cooke emphasizes that the world is at risk of losing another 669 to 738 bird species in the coming centuries if current trends persist. Factors such as the climate crisis, diminished food sources, and deforestation contribute to the ongoing threat to avian biodiversity.

