Bears on bile farms are typically kept in small cramped cages. They are neglected and kept alive only so that their bile can be harvested. Bile is a digestive liquid that is secreted by the liver. Bear bile has traditionally been used in some Asian medicinal practices. However, bile bears are forced to endure years of cruelty so that their bile can be harvested. They are kept in cramped cages, denied medical care, and forced to undergo painful harvesting procedures.
Source: Animals Asia/YouTube
One bile bear, named Buzz, was kept for her bile for 20 years. During that time, she was never taken outdoors. However, in October the bile farmer released her to Animals Asia. Buzz and other bears were then transported to the animal rights organization’s new sanctuary. There, the bears went through a quarantine period.
Once Buzz had completed her quarantine and received medical care, she was ready to explore her new habitat. The former bile bear took her first steps outside in two decades. Although she appears tentative at first, she soon feels ready to enjoy the great outdoors.
Not only does Buzz not get to enjoy being outside, but she also has a new friend! Armstrong the bear was rescued from the same bile farm as Buzz. Although the two were kept separately, rescuers said that they appeared to know each other right away. When they were finally introduced, they immediately snuggled up and seemed pleased to see each other. Now, Buzz and Armstrong get to live together as den mates.
