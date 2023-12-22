Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

After becoming stuck in a police station overnight, a tiny hummingbird was so weak that they could no longer fly. Since hummingbirds have extremely high metabolisms, they need to eat frequently to maintain their strength. Unable to fly, the weak hummingbird perched themself on a desk. When the workers arrived the next morning, they discovered the weak hummingbird. Immediately, they leaped into action to save the small creature.

One police officer attempted to feed the weak bird sugar water from a straw. Another staff member contacted her daughter, Jaclyn Ritter, to come to rescue the hummingbird. After Jaclyn arrived, she rushed home with the frail bird.

Once the hummingbird had been transported to Jaclyn’s home, the duo went into the garden to look for something that the hummingbird could eat. Hummingbirds often drink flower nectar as part of their diets. Soon, Jaclyn found some jasmine blossoms for the hummingbird. Too weak to drink on its own, she helped the creature sip from the delicate blossoms.

Eventually, the hummingbird regained enough strength to drink on it. Jaclyn placed it on the ground, within easy reach of plenty of flowers. Eventually, the tiny bird had regained enough of its strength to fly away on its own. The hummingbird spent a while longer in Jaclyn’s garden drinking from her jasmine bush before flying away.

