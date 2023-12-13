Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a concerted effort to combat the illicit trade of wildlife and timber, Interpol and the World Customs Organization (WCO) have announced the success of their annual operation, Operation Thunder, spanning 133 countries. The joint initiative led to the seizure of 53 primates, four big cats, over 1,300 birds, 300 kilograms of ivory, thousands of turtle eggs, as well as rhino horns, leopard skins, and lion teeth and paws. The operation, which took place from October 2 to 27, resulted in approximately 500 arrests worldwide and over 2,000 confiscations of animals and plants, making it the most extensive participation in Operation Thunder since its inception in 2017.

The intercepted live animals were destined for the pet trade, egg harvesting, or as a source of meat, while the confiscated wildlife parts were intended for use in jewelry or rituals. Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock emphasized the severity of these crimes, stating, “Important and endangered animals, birds, and plants are being put at risk of extinction by wildlife and timber traffickers. These appalling crimes not only deprive the world of unique animals and plants but also countries of their natural assets.”

As part of the operation, authorities conducted thorough searches at checkpoints worldwide, examining hundreds of vehicles, including cars, trucks, and cargo ships. The enforcement efforts were further supported by specialized sniffer dogs and X-ray scanners deployed to detect hidden wildlife and camouflaged timber shipments. Additionally, parcels, suitcases, vehicles, boats, and cargo transporters were meticulously examined to ensure the success of the operation.

The linkage between environmental crime and other forms of criminal activity, such as violence, corruption, and financial crimes, was underscored by Interpol. The organization stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to address these interconnected challenges. Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock stated, “These crimes not only harm the environment but also pose significant threats to society, impacting security, economic stability, and public health.”

The World Customs Organization highlighted the pivotal role of customs in disrupting criminal networks through rigorous border controls, intelligence-sharing, and technological advancements. WCO Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya emphasized the importance of “enforcing strict controls at borders” to thwart traffickers and advocated for “intelligence-sharing, championing collaboration and adopting technological advancements” in customs operations.

