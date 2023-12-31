Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In Churchill, Manitoba, a small, remote town known as ‘the polar bear capital of the world,’ a remarkable story of coexistence and Conservation is unfolding. The town’s innovative and humane methods of managing polar bear encounters, including the Polar Bear Alert program and the polar bear holding facility, are making significant strides in balancing human safety with the well-being of these majestic animals. As Climate change continues to affect polar bear habitats, leading to more frequent interactions with humans, it is crucial to Support and enhance these efforts.

Please sign this petition to encourage wildlife authorities and community leaders to sustain and expand their polar bear management practices.

