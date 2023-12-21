Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Over the next 8 years, a major grocery store chain in the Netherlands called Albert Heijn will overhaul its product line — to ensure that the majority of the proteins it sells are plant-based. This is huge good news for animals and the planet! Now other big-name supermarket chains must follow in Albert Heijn’s lead.

Please sign this petition to demand that Safeway, Giant, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s also go majority vegan!

