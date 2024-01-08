Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Your animal companion’s health is important. However, as many paw parents know, veterinary care can frequently be expensive. This is particularly true for emergency veterinary care. According to Preventative Vet, it can cost you over 2,000 dollars if your dog gets into your chocolate stash. For many people, this is a prohibitive sum. However, pet insurance can help ensure that a beloved animal companion can receive the lifesaving care they need. In addition, some pet insurance plans help to cover the cost of routine care such as vaccinations.
Finding the right pet insurance for your family can be daunting. Dozens of companies exist that offer comprehensive pet healthcare coverage. Never fear! There are a few easy ways to ensure that you choose the pet insurance that is best for you and your furry, fanged, or feathered companion.
Compare Rates
Many different companies offer pet insurance. Shopping around ensures that you receive the best rate. Additionally, be sure to compare policies and benefits. When comparing pet insurance providers, ensure that you are filling out the description of your animal companion accurately. Pet insurance cost typically depends on the age, breed, and size of the animal in question.
Talk to Your Veterinarian
Different pet insurance policies offer different coverages and benefits. Speak with your animal companion’s veterinary care provider to best tailor coverage. A veterinarian’s advice can help you decide what coverage your animal companion needs, and what you are unlikely to use.
Get Insurance Early
Pet insurance becomes more expensive as an animal ages. So, be sure to secure coverage early on! Applying while an animal companion is young can also increase the likelihood that you will be able to secure coverage for them. Many pet insurance companies will deny coverage for pre-existing medical conditions, making it vital that coverage is secured as early on as possible. However, if your animal companion is older, it may still be worth attempting to secure accident-only coverage for them. This can help ensure that they are protected in the case of an unforeseen occurrence.
Top Rated Pet Insurance for 2024
These Pet Insurance companies are rated as the top coverage in 2024 by Forbes:
- Spot
- Embrace
- Healthy Paws
- Paw Protect
- ManyPets
- Fetch
- Pumpkin
- Pets Best
- ASPCA Pet Health Insurance
- Lemonade
Sign this petition to Advocate Animal Companions to be Able to be Added to Family Insurance Plans!
Animals Are My Favorite People by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Colorado State Lawmaker Tackles Veterinarian Shortage with Innovative Legislation
- A Mysterious Dog Illness Is Concerning Veterinarians Across the Nation
- Veterinarian Returns to Greece to Help Stray Cats
- 5 Signs Your Dog Trusts You, According to a Veterinarian
- Veterinarian Shares TikTok Highlighting the Pain Caused by Declawing Pets
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments