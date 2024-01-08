Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Your animal companion’s health is important. However, as many paw parents know, veterinary care can frequently be expensive. This is particularly true for emergency veterinary care. According to Preventative Vet, it can cost you over 2,000 dollars if your dog gets into your chocolate stash. For many people, this is a prohibitive sum. However, pet insurance can help ensure that a beloved animal companion can receive the lifesaving care they need. In addition, some pet insurance plans help to cover the cost of routine care such as vaccinations.

Finding the right pet insurance for your family can be daunting. Dozens of companies exist that offer comprehensive pet healthcare coverage. Never fear! There are a few easy ways to ensure that you choose the pet insurance that is best for you and your furry, fanged, or feathered companion.

Compare Rates

Many different companies offer pet insurance. Shopping around ensures that you receive the best rate. Additionally, be sure to compare policies and benefits. When comparing pet insurance providers, ensure that you are filling out the description of your animal companion accurately. Pet insurance cost typically depends on the age, breed, and size of the animal in question.

Talk to Your Veterinarian

Different pet insurance policies offer different coverages and benefits. Speak with your animal companion’s veterinary care provider to best tailor coverage. A veterinarian’s advice can help you decide what coverage your animal companion needs, and what you are unlikely to use.

Get Insurance Early

Pet insurance becomes more expensive as an animal ages. So, be sure to secure coverage early on! Applying while an animal companion is young can also increase the likelihood that you will be able to secure coverage for them. Many pet insurance companies will deny coverage for pre-existing medical conditions, making it vital that coverage is secured as early on as possible. However, if your animal companion is older, it may still be worth attempting to secure accident-only coverage for them. This can help ensure that they are protected in the case of an unforeseen occurrence.

