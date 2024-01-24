Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

An animal rescue has recently drawn attention to a growing problem facing the Mexico-United States border. Big Dog Ranch Rescue is asking people to please Donate and raise awareness around the growing number of dogs who have been abandoned at the border. The growing number of abandoned dogs needing assistance in the region has drawn attention from both media and Animal rights groups.

Many of the dogs are brought to the border by people attempting to cross into the United States with their animal companions. However, dogs are not allowed inside federal processing centers. This means that people are often forced to decide between turning back or leaving their animals behind.

According to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the issue is particularly bad along the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass. The number of animals in the area is creating an animal welfare crisis in the region.

However, animal lovers are attempting to help the dogs by caring for them and re-homing them. National Guard troops are helping to care for the animals. Some have even adopted the dogs. Additionally, at least one local vet is providing free medical care to the animals. Despite this, the number of animals in need is overwhelming. This is particularly true now as animal shelters and rescues across the country are filled.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is asking people to donate to their attempts to help the dogs left at the border. There are numerous ways in which people can Donate. The rescue welcomes both monetary donations and needed items. They are also opening a second location in Alabama, which will help them house the high volume of needy dogs.

