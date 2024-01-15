Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A man in Florida was recently caught on video dumping a live dog in a dumpster – leaving the 16-year-old nearly-blind Shih Tzu to die.

When authorities arrived, they discovered that he’d left a rope tied around the dog’s neck, and stuffed her inside a trash bag. Meanwhile, the temperatures in Florida had risen, meaning not only would little Xyla have slowly suffocated to death – she would have also been dying from extreme heat.

As the county sheriff’s office stated, “She was on her way to a painful death. … her last moments would have been like drowning from the inside out.”

Please sign this petition to urge authorities to require this man to receive counseling treatment!

